Anthony Seibold: Ten things you should know about the England defence coach

Anthony Seibold is an ex-rugby league player and coach who switched to union to coach England in 2021…

1. Anthony Seibold was born on 3 October 1974 in Rockhampton, Australia.

He started in rugby as a league player and competed for Saint-Esteve, Canberra Raiders, London Broncos, Hull Kingston Rovers, Toowoomba Clydesdales and Celtic Crusaders.

2. He started coaching in league at the South Wales Scorpians. He was then part of the staff at Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos.

3. Seibold was head coach of the Brisbane Broncos when they received the wooden spoon for no wins in the 2020 season.

4. He subsequently received abuse on social media that he reported to the police, although the police later closed the investigation.

5. The Australian switched to coaching union to join England in 2021 but he is also a coaching mentor at the Newcastle Knights..

6. Eddie Jones praised Seibold when he was appointed in 2021 and said: “He is a good coach and thinks deeply about the game. John Mitchell did a great job improving us in defence and Anthony will add further nuances to the good system that he has put into place.”

7. The coach says his time with England has re-ignited his love of rugby. He told The Australian: “It has really, really invigorated me in a lot of ways because I have been coaching for a long time, but I am not an expert in the Xs and Os of rugby union.

“I have been learning – in some ways learning on the run. I have clarity around what I need to do and the way I need to prepare the group, the way Eddie has explained it to me – just think of yourself as the head coach of the defence.”

8. He has said Henry Slade and Tom Curry would make good rugby league players.

9. He and wife Holly have three daughters together.

10. Seibold has hinted he would like to return to rugby league, telling SEN 1170: “I’m not too sure what is next. Sometimes I feel it’d be great to come back again but who knows.”

