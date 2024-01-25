England to face Eddie Jones as he returns to Twickenham with Japan

The veteran coach will take on his former side in this year's Autumn Nations Series

Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham later this year when his Japan side take on England in an Autumn Nations Series game in November.

Jones took over England in 2015 and led them to three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2016, as well as the 2019 World Cup final where they were beaten by South Africa.

His time in charge wasn’t all plain sailing, however, and he was sacked by the RFU in December 2022 after a poor run of results, two months before the Six Nations and just nine months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Despite the tumultuous end of his reign, Jones left Twickenham with the highest winning percentage of any England head coach.

He went on to take over the Australian national team on a five-year contract but was dismissed after leading the Wallabies to their first-ever pool stage exit at the World Cup.

During his ill-fated second stint with his home nation, rumours circulated that Jones was in talks to return to Japan and his re-appointment was confirmed in December of last year.

Eddie Jones return to face old side England confirmed

Jones was previously the head coach of Japan from 2012 to 2015 where he notched a notable win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

The veteran coach will now lead Japan on his return to his former headquarters as part of England’s blockbuster Autumn Nations Series.

A statement on the RFU website read: “England men will face Japan at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 23rd November as their fourth and final fixture of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

“Following home fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, the Brave Blossoms return to west London just over two years since their last outing, when England won 52-13.

“It is the fourth time Japan have played at Twickenham, however the last contest between the sides came in Pool D at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a match England won 34-12.”

England’s Autumn Nations Series fixtures

Saturday, November 2: England v New Zealand

W/E of November 9: England v Australian

W/E of November 16: England v South Africa

W/E of November 23: England v Japan

*Precise kick-off times and dates have yet to be finalised

