Former boss Eddie Jones watches England in Rome

The Japan coach was with ex-hooker Fabio Ongaro

No one ever likes to see their ex, or at least that’s the assumption. But in the Roman sunshine, there was Eddie Jones watching England play their opening fixture of the 2024 Six Nations.

Jones – who had a brief and ill-fated spell with the Wallabies after being sacked by England in late 2022, and who is now back coaching Japan – was sat alongside former Saracens charge Fabio Ongaro. The Australian has reportedly been in Florence working with the ex-hooker.

And they saw a Florence native play a significant role in the opening score of the game, as Italy No 8 Lorenzo Cannone offloaded to Alessandro Garbisi, and the scrum-half scampered in to make it 10-0 to the hosts.

Eddie Jones watches England return fire

IT wasn’t all Italy though, and around 20 minutes, Elliot Daly replied with a try of his own, with the exciting Northampton Saints wing Tommy Freeman making an exciting intervention before offloading to Daly.

This of course is not the first time Jones has been in close proximity with former charges. In fact, soon after the Rugby World Cup – after Jones had parted ways with the Wallabies, following their worst ever showing at a World Cup – Jones was coaching some of his recent Australian players as he helped coach the Barbarians.

So while Eddie Jones watches England from afar here, it is nothing like getting right up close with the players on the training paddock or playing field.

