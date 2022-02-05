Luke Cowan-Dickie slap into touch gives Scotland penalty try

England were leading 17-10 when a Finn Russell crossfield kick was put up into the right corner. Going up for the ball was England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and winger Darcy Graham. But with the ball hanging in the air, the England front-rower slapped the ball into touch, before landing heavily.

After looking at the footage on the big screen, referee Ben O’Keefe awarded Scotland a penalty try and sent the No 2 to the sin-bin.

With O’Keefe going under the posts, it brought things to 17-17.

And then Scotland took the lead. They put a penalty kick into the corner where England had Joe Marler throwing in, with the absence of a hooker. He threw it to substitute Alex Dombrandt round the front but it did not go five metres. Finn Russell dispatched the resultant penalty to make it 20-17.

Scotland would not relinquish the lead, seeing it out to retain the Calcutta Cup.

