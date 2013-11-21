THIS FRIDAY there will be a replay of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup final, ten years on, while a number of the England stars from the night Tweet along with the match live.

From 10.35pm, highlights from the 2003 match will be broadcast on ITV. As well as being gripped by the action all over again, fans will also get a brand new perspective on the game thanks to a live Twitter commentary from Matt Dawson (@Matt9Dawson), Lawrence Dallaglio (@Dallaglio8), Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood), Phil Vickery (@Phil_Vickery), Ben Kay (@BenKay5) and Richard Hill (@RHillRugby), all of whom played in that fateful 2003 game.

Before this, at 7.30pm, Sir Clive Woodward will be talking through his memories of that World Cup final for BBC Radio 5 live, offering insight into his plans and emotions on the day. This hour and a half show was recorded after Woodward watched the final back for the first time and also features the match commentary of Ian Robertson.

If you want to re-live the images from that entire World Cup, as well as the final, check out Rugby World’s picture special in the December edition of the mag – out now!