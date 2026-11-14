Eddie Jones is back at Twickenham, as his Brave Blossoms players try to get one over England

Watch England v Japan as Eddie Jones brings his current charges back to Twickenham to face his former side in the Nations Championship.

England were impressive in a record 45-22 victory over Australia last Sunday, but injuries and squad rotation have prompted Steve Borthwick to pick a very different starting XV for today. Japan, meanwhile, managed to keep things close in a 28-21 defeat to Wales, though Jones will know that facing his old employers will be a step up for this Brave Blossoms side.

The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, and you can watch England v Japan live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

– England v Japan date: Saturday 14 November 2026 – England v Japan kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT – England v Japan venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, England – England v Japan free streams: ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France), RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Free streams for England v Japan in the UK

England v Japan is available for free on both streaming service ITVX and terrestrial channel ITV1 in the UK. Coverage starts at 4.30pm GMT, kick-off is at 4.40pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Watch England v Japan from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on any of today’s packed Nations Championship fifth round fixture list. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream England v Japan as if you were back home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

England v Japan free streams in Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch England v Japan for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up gets underway at 4.15pm GMT, ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

Stream England v Japan for FREE in France

If you’re on the other side of the Channel you can watch England v Japan live streams for free on both TFX and the TF1+ streaming service.

England v Brave Blossoms coverage starts at 5.30pm CET, with the action getting underway at 5.40pm.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TFX coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other ways to watch England v Japan around the world

United States: In the US you can watch England v Japan, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am ET/ 8.40am PT this morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch England v Japan. Tune in to the match from 6.40pm this evening.

New Zealand: In New Zealand you need to find Sky Sport on your EPG. It costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available) and kick-off is at 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Australia: Rugby fans on the other side of the Tasman Sea need to head to Stan Sport for England v Japan live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99, though you can currently get 50% off your first two months). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 3.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

England v Japan match preview

Steve Borthwick and his England squad needed last weekend’s comprehensive victory over Australia. After those four Six Nations defeats and a big loss to South Africa in July, wins over Fiji and Argentina weren’t quite enough to restore faith that the side is progressing in the right direction. That record seven-try triumph, however, belatedly gave the Twickenham crowd something to celebrate.

Borthwick has made 10 changes to his starting line-up for the visit of Japan, some of them enforced by injury, others a chance to give additional players a run out. Freddie Steward, Will Joseph and Cadan Murley form an all new back three, with Max Ojomoh partnering Henry Slade in the centres. George Ford wins his 109th cap at fly-half.

It‘s all change in the front row, where Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan Dickie and Asher Opoku-Fordjour start, while George Martin joins captain Maro Itoje in the second row. Alex Coles moves back to the blindside, Ben Earl moves across to the openside, and Henry Pollock – who scored a couple of tries from the wing against the Wallabies – returns to his more familiar position of number 8.

Former England boss Eddie Jones will need no additional motivation on his return for Twickenham, and has largely kept faith with the XV that lost to Wales in Cardiff. With the pack unchanged, the only change is on the wing where Riku Tokito gets the nod over Burua Inoke.

England v Japan line-ups and officials

England

15. Freddie Steward

14. Will Joseph

13. Henry Slade

12. Max Ojomoh

11. Cadan Murley

10. George Ford

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Ellis Genge

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. George Martin

6. Alex Coles

7. Ben Earl

8. Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Emmanuel Iyogun

18. Joe Heyes

19. Arthur Clark

20. Ben Curry

21. Greg Fisilau

22. Archie McParland

23. Marcus Smith

Japan

15. Kazuma Ueda

14. Kippei Ishida

13. Dylan Riley

12. Samisoni Tua

11. Riku Tokito

10. Riku Kitahara

9. Naito Saito (co-captain)

1. Yota Kamimori

2. Mamoru Harada

3. Shuhei Takeuchi

4. Harry Hockings

5. Warner Dearns (co-captain)

6. Ben Gunter

7. Kanji Shimokawa

8. Jack Cornelsen

Replacements:

16. Kenji Sato

17. Sojiro Otsuka

18. Opeti Helu

19. Michael Stolberg

20. Tiennan Costley

21. Shinobu Fujiwara

22. Shinya Komura

23. Jisu Lee

The referee for England v Japan is Damián Schneider (Argentina). He’s assisted by Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) and Craig Evans (Wales), with Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa) keeping an eye on things from the TMO booth.

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