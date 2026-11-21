Can England inflict a second defeat in a row on the All Blacks?

Watch England v New Zealand as Steve Borthwick’s men take on an All Blacks side desperate to bounce back from last weekend’s shock Nations Championship defeat to Wales.

England have had a good autumn so far, with comfortable wins over both Australia and Japan. They have recent memories of victory against New Zealand, having run out 33-19 winners next November, but know they’ll have to take it up a level against the second best team in the world.

Meanwhile, the wounded All Blacks have something to prove after Cardiff and have plenty to play for, knowing that a bonus point victory will secure top spot in the southern hemisphere table.

The match gets underway at 2.10pm GMT at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Lucky fans in the UK, Ireland, France and the US can watch England v All Blacks for free, but you can still tune in if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to find out more. You’ll find a match preview at the bottom of the page.

Key information

Live stream England v All Blacks for FREE in the UK

England v New Zealand live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1.

There’s over an hour of build-up, with ITV’s broadcast starting at 1.00pm GMT. The match itself kicks off at 2.10pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream England v New Zealand from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the sixth round Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream England v All Blacks as if you were sitting in your own living room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch England v All Blacks for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch England v New Zealand live streams for free in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts at 1.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 2.10pm.

Watch the Nations Championship for FREE in the United States

Every Nations Championship 2026 game is available for free on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV, and England v All Blacks is no exception. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 9.10am ET/ 6.10am PT on Sunday morning.

England v New Zealand free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of England v All Blacks starts at 3.00pm CET, a mere 10 minutes before the 3.10pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More ways to watch England v All Blacks live streams

New Zealand: In New Zealand, England v All Blacks is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 3.10am NZDT in the small hours of Sunday morning.

Australia: Aussies need to head to subscription service Stan Sport to watch New Zealand in action against England. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $9.99 per month, though the first two months are currently available for $4.99 per month) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month). Kick-off is 1.10am AEDT on Sunday morning, so get burning that midnight oil.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch England v All Blacks live streams. The referee blows his whistle at 4.10pm SAST this afternoon.

England v New Zealand match preview

Is this a good or a bad time to be facing the All Blacks? On the one hand, England know that Dave Rennie’s side are reaching the end of a long and tiring season, in which the Nations Championship has bookended a gruelling Greatest Rivalry tour of South Africa, and two Bledisloe Cup games against Australia. On the other, New Zealand will be a side with something to prove after last weekend’s shock defeat to Wales, their first in 73 years.

Steve Borthwick’s men will be taking nothing for granted, while feeding on the knowledge they beat the All Blacks last autumn. After shaking things up for last weekend’s 78-15 demolition of Japan, England have reverted to the line-up that was so impressive against Australia, the only change being Will Joseph (last weekend’s five-try hero) coming in for the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, know they need to better South Africa’s result in Ireland later today to top the Nations Championship’s southern hemisphere table. Rennie has made eight changes to the 23 that suffered that famous defeat in Cardiff last Saturday, with all three Barrett brothers in the starting line-up. Beauden earns his 150th cap, only the fourth player in history – and the first back – to reach the milestone.

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