The Twickenham faithful really need a win. Can England deliver?

Watch England v Australia as Steve Borthwick’s men look to bring that winning feeling back to Twickenham in the Nations Championship.

The match gets underway at 3.10pm GMT at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Lucky fans in the UK, Ireland, France and the US can watch England v Australia for free, but you can still tune in if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to find out more…

You’ll find line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.

Key information

England v Australia preview

2026 has been something of an annus horribilis so far for England, with a worst-ever Six Nations campaign followed up by a comprehensive loss to South Africa in their Nations Championship opener in July.

Victories over Fiji and Argentina ended a disastrous run of five consecutive defeats, but Steve Borthwick’s side will be desperate to give the Allianz Stadium faithful something to shout about – especially following this week’s potentially destabilising headlines about disharmony in the camp, and the World Cup less than a year away.

While recent injuries to Tom Curry and Alex Mitchell have denied Borthwick two of his usual favourites, this is a side selected with victory (rather than experimentation) in mind.

Fin Smith starts at fly-half after recovering from a calf problem, while the back three of George Furbank, Tommy Freeman and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is a combination fans have been desperate to see in action. The returns of Fin Baxter and Will Stuart ensure the 23 has two world class front rows at its disposal, and the return of captain Maro Itoje (rested for the July fixtures) will bring stability to the second row.

The biggest question mark is over the midfield, where Henry Slade and Seb Atkinson will have another chance to establish themselves as England’s first-choice centre partnership.

Australia, meanwhile, are a team on the up. Yes, they (yet again) lost their two Bledisloe Cup matches against New Zealand, but recent victories over the Springboks and the Pumas suggest they’re on the right trajectory under new boss Les Kiss.

Declan Meredith gets the nod at stand-off, as the Wallabies continue their long search for a first-choice number 10, and Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i starts on the wing as Kiss tries to find the high-profile rugby league recruit’s best position.

Although England ran out 25-7 winners in the equivalent fixture last year, Australia’s famous 42-37 victory in 2024 will still be fresh in Wallaby memories. In other words, this has the potential to be the tightest, most exciting fixture of this Nations Championship weekend.

How to watch England v Australia in the UK – live stream the game for free

England v Wallabies live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1.

You can get your extensive pre-match build-up from 2.00pm GMT, with kick-off scheduled for 3.10pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream England v Wallabies from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream England v Australia as if you were sitting in your own living room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch England v Australia for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch England v Wallabies live streams for free in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 2.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 3.10pm.

England v Australia free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of England v Wallabies starts at 4.00pm CET, a mere 10 minutes before the 4.10pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More ways to watch England v Australia live streams

Australia: Aussies need to head to subscription service Stan Sport to watch the Wallabies in action against England. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $9.99 per month) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month, and also gives you access to Premier League soccer). Kick-off is 2.10am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, England v Australia is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 4.10am NZDT on Monday morning, so tell your boss you’re coming in late for work.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch England v Wallabies live streams. The match gets underway at 5.10pm SAST this evening.

United States: In the US you can watch England v Australia, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 10.10am ET/ 7.10am PT on Sunday morning.

England v Australia line-ups and officials

England

15. George Furbank

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Henry Slade

12. Seb Atkinson

11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

10. Fin Smith

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Fin Baxter

2. Jamie George

3. Joe Heyes

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. Alex Coles

6. Ollie Chessum

7. Ben Curry

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Ellis Genge

18. Will Stuart

19. George Martin

20. Greg Fisilau

21. Henry Pollock

22. Ben Spencer

23. Marcus Smith

Australia

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Isaac Henry

12. Len Ikitau

11. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i

10. Declan Meredith

9. Ryan Lonergan

1. Angus Bell

2. Billy Pollard

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Josh Canham

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Jeremy Williams

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Josh Nasser

17. Isaac Kailea

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Rob Valetini

20. Carlo Tizzano

21. Tate McDermott

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Filipo Daugunu

France’s Pierre Brousset takes charge of England v Australia, assisted by Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) and Jérémy Rozier (France). The TMO is another Frenchman, Tual Trainini.

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