Third place is up for grabs as England chase their second win against the All Blacks in as many weeks.

Watch England v New Zealand as the two sides chase third place in this eagerly anticipated Nations Championship clash.

It’s a sporting cliché that no one wants to play the bronze medal match, but finishing second in the northern hemisphere league table was a marked improvement for England after a dismal Six Nations campaign. Last weekend’s impressive victory over the All Blacks proved Steve Borthwick’s men are moving in the right direction, but can lightning strike twice in Southwest London?

New Zealand, on the other hand, would probably prefer not to be here. At the end of a long season that’s taken them on a gruelling tour of South Africa, defeats to England and Wales leave the All Blacks staring at the rare possibility of a hat-trick of losses. For the team’s passionate fanbase back home, nothing less than a win today will do.

The match gets underway at 4.40pm GMT at Allianz Stadium Twickenham. Lucky fans in the UK, France, Ireland and the US can watch England v All Blacks for free, and the good news is that you can still tune in if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world.

Key information

Free live streams for England v All Blacks in the UK

England v New Zealand live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 3.45pm GMT ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

ITVX is all free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream England v New Zealand from anywhere

Being overseas doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the weekend’s Nations Championship action. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address, meaning you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream England v All Blacks wherever you are – it’s like you’re sitting at home on your own sofa.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features. You can also save loads with NordVPN’s Black Friday discounts.

How to watch England v All Blacks for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch England v New Zealand live streams for free in Ireland. Free coverage is available on both the Virgin Media Play streaming service and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 4.00pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 4.40pm.

England v New Zealand free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on the TF1+ streaming service and the TF1 broadcast channel. Coverage starts at 4.50pm CET, kick-off is 5.40pm.

French fans who are away from home but want to follow the action with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

England v All Blacks live streams around the world

New Zealand: You can watch the All Blacks’ attempt to arrest their run of defeats on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 5.40am NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Australia: Stan Sport is showing England v New Zealand live streams down under. You’ll need a base Stan package (monthly fees start at $4.99 per month for a limited time) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month, and also gives you access to Premier League soccer and loads more). Kick-off is 3.40am AEDT on Sunday morning, so you need to decide whether to stay up late or go to bed early.

South Africa: Rugby fans in South Africa need to head to subscription service SuperSport (available on DStv and streaming) to watch Wales v Wallabies live streams. The match gets underway at 6.40pm SAST this evening.

United States: In the US you can watch England v All Blacks, along with every other Nations Championship game, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am ET/ 8.40pm PT this morning.

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