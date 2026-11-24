It’s finally out in the wild. Rugby World’s Top 50 issue is on shelves and the countdown to No 1 is over.
Here’s who finally topped the list that we spent ages agonising over…
Read more: The full Top 50 list of men’s rugby union players
What’s in Rugby World’s Top 50 issue?
- Full rundown of our Top 50 with profiles for every player
- Exclusive interviews with Ollie Chessum, Tommaso Menoncello and Will Jordan
- Jack Willis No 1 World Exclusive
- Feature on Springbok hero Pieter-Steph du Toit
- RWC27 Countdown, behind the scenes of what’s going on down under…
- China 7s
- Our analyst on England fly-half Fin Smith
- The Spanish amateur club building people as well as players
- Downtime with Santi Carreras
- Uncovered with Elliot Millar-Mills
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