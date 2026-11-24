It’s finally out in the wild. Rugby World’s Top 50 issue is on shelves and the countdown to No 1 is over.

Here’s who finally topped the list that we spent ages agonising over…

Read more: The full Top 50 list of men’s rugby union players

What’s in Rugby World’s Top 50 issue?

Full rundown of our Top 50 with profiles for every player

Exclusive interviews with Ollie Chessum, Tommaso Menoncello and Will Jordan

Jack Willis No 1 World Exclusive

Feature on Springbok hero Pieter-Steph du Toit

RWC27 Countdown, behind the scenes of what’s going on down under…

China 7s

Our analyst on England fly-half Fin Smith

The Spanish amateur club building people as well as players

Downtime with Santi Carreras

Uncovered with Elliot Millar-Mills

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