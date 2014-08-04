Check out these touchdowns from the opening day of the Women's World Cup

THE WOMEN’S World Cup kicked off in Paris on Friday and there were tries galore in the opening six games. You can watch the top five touchdowns on this video – it’s second on the playlist – as well as match highlights.

The first day saw defending champions New Zealand get off to an impressive start, beating Kazakhstan 79-5, while England overcame Samoa 65-3 and hosts France triumphed 26-0 against Wales. Elsewhere, Canada beat Spain 31-5, Australia saw off southern hemisphere rivals South Africa 26-3 and Ireland pipped the USA 23-17.

To find out more about the Women’s World Cup, see the Rugby World preview in the August issue – find out how to download it here.