Is this the greatest rugby try of all time? Watch Stade Français star Peniasi Dakuwaqa score unbelievable solo try in Top 14

Did Stade Français star Peniasi Dakuwaqa just score one of the greatest tries ever, in the Top 14? This one needs to be seen to be believed.

In a Paris derby match, with Stade facing Racing 92, the electric pink side triumphed 27-11. But the big talking point was this try from Fiji star Dakuwaqa, who got the ball in his own 22, before rounding to the other side of the pitch through the dead-ball area, chipping and regathering before going the length to score.

Check this out.

Social media rightly went berserk for the score.

Sam Munnery from the Times described it as “Pure, unfiltered, 24-carat joué,” while Riath Al-Samarrai of the Daily Mail tweeted: “Much as I enjoyed meeting Gareth Edwards recently I fear his try has just slipped to second… (on the lsit of greatest ever scored).”

X user @MelinJack posted: “This must be one of the best professional rugby individual try’s of all time.”

So where does this rank for you – is it one of the greatest tries ever for your money?

Apparently known as ‘The Flash’, Peniasi Dakuwaqa (26) certainly put on an heroic showing in Paris here.

The win over Racing means that Stade have won four league matches in a row and still hold a four-point lead over giants Toulouse atop the Top 14 table. A lot can still happen this season in France, but it is displays like this that have the Paris outfit outstripping rivals so far this term.

Before joining Stade, the winger played his rugby for Tupapa Maraerenga Panthers, in the Cook Islands.

