Find out more about the former France scrum-half who has sparked a turnaround in fortunes of the national team

Fabien Galthie: Ten things you should know about the France head coach

Fabien Galthie has overseen significant improvements in the France side since taking over as head coach following the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The former scrum-half replaced Jacques Brunel in the top job and here is more information about his career…

Ten things you should know about Fabien Galthie

1. Fabien Galthie was born 20 March 1969 in Cahors, France. His rugby journey began as a player and he competed for Colomiers, Western Province, Stade Francais and the French national team.

2. He was named World Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2002, the same year he captained France to a Six Nations Grand Slam.

3. Overall Galthie played in 64 Tests for France between 1991 and 2003, scoring ten tries during his international career.

4. Galthie started coaching in 2004 with his first post at his former team Stade Francais. He then took charge of Montpellier (2010-12) and Toulon (2017-18).

5. His France team stopped Wales from claiming a Grand Slam at the 2021 Six Nations in a thrilling match. France beat Wales 32-30 when Brice Dulin scored in the 82nd minute.

6. Galthie left the French Covid 2021 Six Nations bubble to watch his son play rugby. There was a subsequent outbreeak of the virus in camp, leading to their match against Scotland being postponed.

The coach was cleared of wrongdoing with Roger Salamon, the head of FFR’s medical committee, telling RTL: “In my report, I mention it at the start. It is perfectly clear that what he has done and whatever one might think, he had the right to do what he did and there was no particular risk.”

7. His coaching personality is a controversial one, with former France international Banjamin Kayser saying on Le French Rugby podcast: “He’s a strategic genius. But I’ve seen him to do stuff to others that was very, very tough. He struggled with people who needed a human side.

“He struggles with people who are not as ruthless or hardcore as him, which is a trait of all the guys who are very, very driven.”

8. Galthie coached France to their first win over New Zealand since 2009 with a sensational 40-25 victory in the 2021 Autumn Internationals.

9. He has worked as a pundit on French TV.

10. Galthie has striking glasses that he wears for a specific reason.

He said: “These are plastic sports glasses that allow you to run, to fall, because I broke all my glasses before.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.