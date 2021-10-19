Fabien Galthie has named his autumn internationals squad

France Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

France‘s 42-man squad to face Argentina, New Zealand and Georgia in their autumn Internationals fixtures has been named by coach Fabien Galthie.

Nine uncapped players have been selected alongside familiar faces such as half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Camille Chat, Pierre-Louis Barassi and Teddy Thomas all miss out through injury, as does Charles Ollivon, who captained France in the Six Nations.

The hosts’ most recent result against their first opponents Argentina was a nail-biter at the 2019 World Cup that France won 23-21. Can Galthie’s side secure a more comfortable victory this time as they build on impressive performances in 2021?

After the Pumas, they play Georgia in Bordeaux and then return to the Stade de France for the ‘big one’ against New Zealand.

Forwards

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Grégory Alldritt (23 Mar 1997/La Rochelle/Back-row/2019 v Wales/23)

Uini Atonio (26 Mar 1990/La Rochelle/Prop/2014 v Fiji/37)

Cyril Baille (15 Sep 1993/Toulouse/Prop/2016 v Samoa/28)

Demba Bamba (17 March 1998/Lyon/2018 v Fiji/17)

Gaëtan Barlot (13 Apr 1997/Castres/Prop/2021 v Australia/3)

Dylan Cretin (4 Mar 1997/Lyon/Back-row/2020 v Wales/12)

François Cros (25 Mar 1994/Toulouse/Back-row/2019 v Scotland/8)

Ibrahim Diallo (23 Jan 1998/Racing/Back-row/2021 v Australia/1)

Thibaud Flament (29 Apr 1997/Toulouse/Lock)

Killian Geraci (25 Mar 1999/Lyon/Lock or Flanker/2020 v Italy/2)

Jean-Baptiste Gros (29 May 1999/Toulon/Prop/2020 v Wales/11)

Wilfrid Hounkpatin (29 Jul 1991/Castres/Prop/2021 v Australia/1)

Anthony Jelonch (28 Jul 1996/Castres/Back-row/2017 v New Zealand/11)

Bernard Le Roux (4 Jun 1989/Racing 92/Back-row/2013 v New Zealand/47)

Sekou Macalou (10 Apri 1995/Stade Français/Back-row/2017 v Japan/5)

Julien Marchand (10 May 1995/Toulouse/Hooker/2018 v Fiji/14)

Peato Mauvaka (10 Jan 1997/Toulouse/Hooker/2019 v Scotland/6)

Thierry Paiva (19 Nov 1995/Bordeaux-Bègles/Prop)

Romain Taofifenua (13 Sep 1990/Toulon/Lock/2012 v Argentina/28)

Florent Vanverberghe (22 Jul 2000/Castres/Lock or No 8)

Florian Verhaeghe (27 Apr 1997/Montpellier/Lock)

Paul Willemse (13 Nov 1993/Montpellier/Lock/2019 v Wales/16)

Cameron Woki (7 November 1998/Bordeaux Bègles/Back-row/2020 v England/9)

Backs

Romain Buros (31 Jul 1997/Bordeaux-Bègles/Wing or full-back)

Baptiste Couilloud (22 Jul 1997/Lyon/Scrum-half/2018 v Italy/8)

Jonathan Danty (7 Oct 1992/Stade Francias/Centre/2016 v Italy/8)

Brice Dulin (13 Apr 1990/La Rochelle/Full-back/2012 v Argentina/36)

Antoine Dupont (15 Nov 1996/Toulouse/Scrum-half/2017 v Italy/32)

Gaël Fickou (26 Mar 1994/Racing 92/Centre/2013 v Scotland/63)

Maxime Lucu (12 Jan 1993/Bordeaux-Bègles/Scrum-half)

Antoine Hastoy (4 Jun 1997/Pau/Fly-half/2021 v Australia/1)

Matthieu Jalibert (6 Nov 1998/Bordeaux Bègles/Fly-half/2018 v Ireland/12)

Melvyn Jaminet (30 Jun 1999/Perpignan/Full-back/2021 v Australia/3)

Matthis Lebel (25 Mar 1999/Toulouse/Wing or full-back)

Yoram Moefana (18 Jul 2000/Bordeaux Bègles/Centre/2020 v Italy/2)

Romain Ntamack (1 May 1999/Toulouse/Fly-half/2019 v Wales/20)

Damian Penaud (25 Sep 1996/Clermont/Wing/2017 v South Africa/25)

Thomas Ramos (23 Jul 1995/Toulouse/Full-back/2019 v England/14)

Donovan Taofifenua (30 Mar 1999/Racing 92/Wing)

Virimi Vakatawa (1 May 1992/Racing 92/Centre/2016 v Italy/30)

Tani Vili (31 Oct 2000/Clermont/Centre)

Gabin Villière (13 Dec 1995/Toulon/Wing/2020 v Italy/6)

France Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 6 November, France v Argentina (8pm, Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime

Sun 14 November, France v Georgia (1pm, Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 November, France v New Zealand (8pm Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime

