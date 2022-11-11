France Autumn Internationals Squad 2022 – Team to play South Africa

Fabien Galthie named his side to face the Springboks

It’s a new venue for France at the weekend, with Marseille’s Stade Velodrome hosting on Saturday, but it’s an identical XV to last week for les Bleus. If France can defeat the Springboks, they will extend their uneaten run to 12 matches.

There were question marks over centre Jonathan Danty after the birth of his child on Tuesday, but he starts again despite missing some training sessions.

Of his selection Fabien Galthie said: “Even when it’s hard, and against Australia we had moments where we were under huge pressure, we find solutions. South Africa is another team but we know we have these resources. What matters is our capacity to be composed and get those winning movements like we did last Saturday.”

France team to play South Africa – Saturday 12 November

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.

France team to play Australia – Saturday 5 November

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifénua, Killian Geraci, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.

Forwards

Gregory Alldritt

Uini Atonio

Alexandre Becognee

Pierre Bourgarit

Dylan Cretin

Sipili Falatea

Thibaud Flament

Killian Geraci

Jean-Baptiste Gros

Mohamed Haouas

Anthony Jelonch

Jordan Joseph

Thomas Laclayat

Sekou Macalou

Julien Marchand

Peato Mauvaka

Charles Ollivon

Dany Priso

Yoan Tanga

Romain Taofifenua

Florian Verhaeghe

Reda Wardi

Paul Willemse

Cameron Woki

Backs

Pierre-Louis Barassi

Leo Berdeu

Anthony Bouthier

Romain Buros

Baptiste Couilloud

Jonathan Danty

Ethan Dumortier

Antoine Dupont

Gael Fickou

Matthieu Jalibert

Matthis Lebel

Maxime Lucu

Yoram Moefana

Romain Ntamack

Damian Penaud

Alivereti Raka

Thomas Ramos

Pablo Uberti

France Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sat 5 November, France v Australia (8pm, Stade de France)

Sat 12 November, France v South Africa (8pm, Stade Vélodrome)

Sun 20 November, France v Japan (2pm, Stadium de Toulouse)

All matches will be shown live on Amazon Prime

