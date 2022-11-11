France Autumn Internationals Squad 2022 – Team to play South Africa

Fabien Galthie named his side to face the Springboks
France Autumn Internationals Squad 2022
It’s a new venue for France at the weekend, with Marseille’s Stade Velodrome hosting on Saturday, but it’s an identical XV to last week for les Bleus. If France can defeat the Springboks, they will extend their uneaten run to 12 matches.
There were question marks over centre Jonathan Danty after the birth of his child on Tuesday, but he starts again despite missing some training sessions.
Of his selection Fabien Galthie said: “Even when it’s hard, and against Australia we had moments where we were under huge pressure, we find solutions. South Africa is another team but we know we have these resources. What matters is our capacity to be composed and get those winning movements like we did last Saturday.”
France team to play South Africa – Saturday 12 November
Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Grégory Alldritt.
Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.
France team to play Australia – Saturday 5 November
Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Grégory Alldritt.
Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifénua, Killian Geraci, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.
Forwards
Gregory Alldritt
Uini Atonio
Alexandre Becognee
Pierre Bourgarit
Dylan Cretin
Sipili Falatea
Thibaud Flament
Killian Geraci
Jean-Baptiste Gros
Mohamed Haouas
Anthony Jelonch
Jordan Joseph
Thomas Laclayat
Sekou Macalou
Julien Marchand
Peato Mauvaka
Charles Ollivon
Dany Priso
Yoan Tanga
Romain Taofifenua
Florian Verhaeghe
Reda Wardi
Paul Willemse
Cameron Woki
Backs
Pierre-Louis Barassi
Leo Berdeu
Anthony Bouthier
Romain Buros
Baptiste Couilloud
Jonathan Danty
Ethan Dumortier
Antoine Dupont
Gael Fickou
Matthieu Jalibert
Matthis Lebel
Maxime Lucu
Yoram Moefana
Romain Ntamack
Damian Penaud
Alivereti Raka
Thomas Ramos
Pablo Uberti
France Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022
Sat 5 November, France v Australia (8pm, Stade de France)
Sat 12 November, France v South Africa (8pm, Stade Vélodrome)
Sun 20 November, France v Japan (2pm, Stadium de Toulouse)
All matches will be shown live on Amazon Prime
