France Rugby World Cup jersey unveiled

And they return to blue shirt, white shorts, red socks

The France Rugby World Cup jersey has been officially unveiled by the French union and kit supplier le Coq Sportif.

The first out of the blocks ahead of the big tournament kicking off in Paris on Friday 8 September, it’s a slightly different colour for France too. In fact they’ve changed the whole get-up for the home World Cup.

During the Six Nations you’ll have clocked France in blue shirt and shorts. Well for the World Cup are reverting to the same stylings as the national flag. Blue shirt, white shorts and red socks. And that blue on the jersey, we are told, has been tweaked to be the same blue as the flag. You can get the shirt for €95 (around £83).

You can also keep track of the official France collection from le Coq Sportif on the manufacturer’s website, to see their latest products.

In their joint press release, the FFR and le Coq Sportif suggest this is “a strong choice in this year of the Rugby World Cup for the XV of France, behind which a whole people will continue to unite. For this competition, on their land, the players of France will carry the flag of the nation. A blue jersey, white shorts, red socks – it’s the return to silhouetting the colours of our country.”

The shirt is also described as “a new blue, from our flag. This new shade gives elegance and depth to this jersey, with added cobalt blue present in touches, to recall the heritage of historic jerseys.”

What do you make of France Rugby World Cup jersey? Don’t forget there is the alternate white option too, as seen above.

