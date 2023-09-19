Wales World Cup tickets – Tickets for Wallabies match available

Check here to see updates on France 2023 tickets

You’ll have to be quick about it, but if you are looking out for Wales v Australia tickets there are some currently available on the official Rugby World Cup ticket site as well as the official resale site. Here’s your chance for last-minute Wales World Cup tickets!

It’s a massive moment in the Rugby World Cup. With Pool C balanced on a knife-edge after Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years to keep World Cup hopes alive, the pressure is really on the Wallabies to perform. And while Wales top the group with ten points out of ten, there is still a world of possible outcomes out there.

Please note: The ticketing situation may change rapidly as allocations are snapped up. We will update this post when we can.

Either wat, all eyes are on Pool C. And you could still see plenty of the action there, live.

How to find Wales World Cup tickets

If you go to the official Rugby World Cup tickets site, you will see that you can also still buy tickets for Wales versus Georgia. Remember, the Georgians triumphed when these two last met, in Cardiff. So there’s intrigue there – particularly given all the details about the pool, above.

It is also worth nothing that as it stands there are resale tickets available on the official site for the quarter-final involving the winner of Pool C and the runner-up from Pool D (held in Marseilles on Saturday 14 October). And there are still tickets available for the quarter-final between the runner-up in Pool C and the winner of Pool D (also held in Marseille, on Sunday 15 October).

If you manage to snap up any tickets – especially for Australia or Wales – let us know about it on social media!

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.