Les Bleus chase the victory that will confirm their place in next weekend’s Nations Championship grand final.
Watch France v Argentina as les Bleus look to secure top spot in the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere table, and a place in next weekend’s grand final.
– Date: Saturday 21 November, 2026
– Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT
– FREE STREAMS: TF1+ (France), ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), RugbyPass TV (US),
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
The reigning Six Nations champions haven’t lost in this competition since an opening day defeat to the All Blacks, and their victory over the Springboks in a Friday night thriller proved they’re one of the favourites – even with their lengthy injury list.
A bonus point win will guarantee their place in the final, though head coach Fabien Galthié won’t be taking anything for granted. Yes, this Pumas side are struggling for form, but one look at the team sheet is enough to tell you that – on their day – they’re a match for anyone.
You can watch France v Argentina live streams for free in France, the UK, Ireland and the US. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere. Scroll down for team news and a match preview.
- Read more: All your Nations Championship questions answered: Rugby’s newest international rugby tournament explained
How to watch France v Argentina for free
There are several free viewing options around the world for Saturday night’s game…
- France: France v Argentina live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm.
- United Kingdom: France v Pumas is available on both terrestrial channel ITV2 and the ITVX streaming service across the UK. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 7.15pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.
- Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Paris clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm.
- United States: If you’re in the US you can watch France v Pumas live streams, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon.
Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of France, the UK, Ireland and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. More info on that below…
Stream France v Pumas from anywhere
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More ways to watch France v Argentina
- Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for France v Pumas live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – you can currently get 50% off your first two months) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.
- New Zealand: France v Argentina live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available). Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so the ideal accompaniment to a leisurely Sunday brunch.
- South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for France v Pumas live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST tonight.
France v Argentina match preview
France’s 21-19 victory over South Africa last weekend was a big deal, going some way to alleviate the pain of that 2023 World Cup quarter-final defeat in Paris. It proved the Six Nations champions are capable of going toe-to-toe with the best team in the world, and kept the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere league table in their hands. In short, a bonus point win tonight and France are guaranteed a spot in the grand final at Twickenham.
It’s rare for Fabien Galthié to send out the same French line-up two weeks running, and – true to form – he’s tinkered with his side this week. Such is France’s strength in depth, however, that he can swap players without weakening the team.
Peato Mauvaka, Esteban Capilla, Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch all come into the pack, but the biggest headline is the return of fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to pull the strings alongside captain Antoine Dupont. (Last week’s impressive stand-in stand-off, Maxime Lucu, can feel disappointed to miss out. He starts the game on the bench.)
Argentina are yet to impress in the Nations Championship, with last week’s victory over Italy just their second win of 2026. The Pumas will be boosted by the return of captain Julian Montoya, but with their last win in Paris more than a decade ago, the odds are against them tonight.
France v Argentina line-ups and officials
France
15. Théo Attissogbe
14. Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang
13. Kalvin Gourgues
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Matthieu Jalibert
9. Antoine Dupont (captain)
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Sipili Falatea
4. Florian Verhaeghe
5. Mickaël Guillard
6. Esteban Capilla
7. Charles Ollivon
8. Anthony Jelonch
Replacements:
16. Maxime Lamothe
17. Jefferson Poirot
18. Régis Montagne
19. Tyler Duguid
20. Cameron Woki
21. Grégory Aldritt
22. Maxime Lucu
23. Émilien Gailleton
Argentina
15. Gerónimo Prisciantelli
14. Bautista Delguy
13. Lucio Cinti
12. Santiago Chocobares
11. Ignacio Mendy
10. Tomás Albornoz
9. Simón Benítez Cruz
1. Boris Wenger
2. Julian Montoya (captain)
3. Francisco Moreno
4. Guido Petti
5. Tomas Lavanini
6. Juan Martin Gonzalez
7. Juan Martin Scelzo
8. Facundo Isa
Replacements:
16. Facundo Bosch
17. Mayco Vivas
18. Joel Sclavi
19. Efrain Elias
20. Pedro Rubiolo
21. Pablo Matera
22. Agustin Moyano
23. Rodrigo Isgro
Hollie Davidson of Scotland is the referee for France v Argentina, with Matthew Carley (England) and Sam Grove-White (Scotland) as her assistants. Another Scot, Mike Adamson, is the TMO.
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