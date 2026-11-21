There are several free viewing options around the world for Saturday night’s game…

France: France v Argentina live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm.

France v Argentina live streams are available on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm. United Kingdom: France v Pumas is available on both terrestrial channel ITV2 and the ITVX streaming service across the UK. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 7.15pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.

France v Pumas is available on both terrestrial channel ITV2 and the ITVX streaming service across the UK. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 7.15pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Paris clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Paris clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm. United States: If you’re in the US you can watch France v Pumas live streams, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of France, the UK, Ireland and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. More info on that below…

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream France v Pumas from anywhere

Being abroad right now doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might prevent you from tuning in to France v Argentina live streams when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best on the market.

More ways to watch France v Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for France v Pumas live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – you can currently get 50% off your first two months) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

is the place to go for France v Pumas live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – you can currently get 50% off your first two months) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand: France v Argentina live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so the ideal accompaniment to a leisurely Sunday brunch.

France v Argentina live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so the ideal accompaniment to a leisurely Sunday brunch. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for France v Pumas live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST tonight.

France v Argentina match preview

France’s 21-19 victory over South Africa last weekend was a big deal, going some way to alleviate the pain of that 2023 World Cup quarter-final defeat in Paris. It proved the Six Nations champions are capable of going toe-to-toe with the best team in the world, and kept the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere league table in their hands. In short, a bonus point win tonight and France are guaranteed a spot in the grand final at Twickenham.

It’s rare for Fabien Galthié to send out the same French line-up two weeks running, and – true to form – he’s tinkered with his side this week. Such is France’s strength in depth, however, that he can swap players without weakening the team.

Peato Mauvaka, Esteban Capilla, Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch all come into the pack, but the biggest headline is the return of fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to pull the strings alongside captain Antoine Dupont. (Last week’s impressive stand-in stand-off, Maxime Lucu, can feel disappointed to miss out. He starts the game on the bench.)

Argentina are yet to impress in the Nations Championship, with last week’s victory over Italy just their second win of 2026. The Pumas will be boosted by the return of captain Julian Montoya, but with their last win in Paris more than a decade ago, the odds are against them tonight.

France v Argentina line-ups and officials

France

15. Théo Attissogbe

14. Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang

13. Kalvin Gourgues

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Sipili Falatea

4. Florian Verhaeghe

5. Mickaël Guillard

6. Esteban Capilla

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Anthony Jelonch

Replacements:

16. Maxime Lamothe

17. Jefferson Poirot

18. Régis Montagne

19. Tyler Duguid

20. Cameron Woki

21. Grégory Aldritt

22. Maxime Lucu

23. Émilien Gailleton

Argentina

15. Gerónimo Prisciantelli

14. Bautista Delguy

13. Lucio Cinti

12. Santiago Chocobares

11. Ignacio Mendy

10. Tomás Albornoz

9. Simón Benítez Cruz

1. Boris Wenger

2. Julian Montoya (captain)

3. Francisco Moreno

4. Guido Petti

5. Tomas Lavanini

6. Juan Martin Gonzalez

7. Juan Martin Scelzo

8. Facundo Isa

Replacements:

16. Facundo Bosch

17. Mayco Vivas

18. Joel Sclavi

19. Efrain Elias

20. Pedro Rubiolo

21. Pablo Matera

22. Agustin Moyano

23. Rodrigo Isgro

Hollie Davidson of Scotland is the referee for France v Argentina, with Matthew Carley (England) and Sam Grove-White (Scotland) as her assistants. Another Scot, Mike Adamson, is the TMO.