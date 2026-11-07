France and Fiji wrap up the day’s Nations Championship action in Lyon.

Watch France v Fiji as les Bleus kick off their Nations Championship northern hemisphere campaign in Lyon.

You can watch France v Fiji live streams for free in France, the UK, Ireland and the US. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

You’ll find a match preview, line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.

How to watch France v Fiji for free

Looking to watch Les Bleus taking on the Flying Fijians for free? There are several options available. United Kingdom: France v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm.

France v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm. France: France v Fiji live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm.

France v Fiji live streams are available on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Lyon clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 7.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Lyon clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 7.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm. United States: In the States? You can watch France v Fiji live streams, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland, France and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more… Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere Stream France v Fiji from anywhere Being abroad today doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that my prevent you from tuning in to France v Fiji live streams when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best on the market. Save up to 77% on NordVPN with this Black Friday deal!

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🔓 Unlocks ITVX/Virgin Media Play View Deal More ways to watch France v Fiji Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for France v Fiji live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – get 50% off your first two months right now) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning, so one to watch over breakfast.

is the place to go for France v Fiji live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – get 50% off your first two months right now) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning, so one to watch over breakfast. New Zealand: France v Fiji is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

France v Fiji is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for France v Fiji live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST tonight.

France v Fiji match preview

Even in the midst of an injury crisis, Fabien Galthié’s French squad has so much strength in depth that they’ll be strong favourites tonight – especially after Fiji laboured to three Nations Championship defeats in July. That said, with former World Cup-winning South Africa boss Jake White newly installed at the helm – and a revamped squad – the Flying Fijians should be a very different proposition this month.

Les Bleus lifted their second successive Six Nations title this year, and – after narrowly losing a thriller to the All Blacks in their Nations Championship opener – beat Australia and Japan. Even with the likes of Thomas Ramos, Anthony Jelonch, Emmanuel Meafou and Matthieu Jalibert ruled out by injury, this still looks like a formidable starting XV on paper – a backs division including Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Théo Attissogbe and try-machine Louis Bielle-Biarrey would give any defence on the planet nightmares.

Fiji are no strangers to northern hemisphere fixtures in this competition, having opted to play all three of their ‘home’ games in the United Kingdom for financial reasons. They had a July to forget, suffering comprehensive defeats to Wales, England and Scotland, and looked a poor shadow of a team that’s forced its way into the upper echelons of world rugby in recent years.

White’s team today, however, will be right at home in France, with nine of the starting XV earning a living in the French leagues. He’s also given a debut to Fiji-born former England international Nathan Hughes (who currently plays for Racing 92 in Paris) at number 8.

France v Fiji line-ups and officials

France

15. Théo Attissogbe

14. Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang

13. Kalvin Gourgues

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Maxime Lamothe

3. Sipili Falatea

4. Florian Verhaeghe

5. Mickaël Guillard

6. Cameron Woki

7. Paul Boudehent

8. François Cros

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Jefferson Poirot

18. Régis Montagne

19. Charles Ollivon

20. Tom Staniforth

21. Esteban Capilla

22. Maxime Lucu

23. Emilien Gailleton

Fiji

15. Salesi Rayasi

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

13. Iosefo Masi

12. Vinaya Habosi

11. Jiuta Wainiqolo

10. Isikeli Rabitu

9. Simione Kuruvoli

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Tevita Ikanivere (captain)

3. Luke Tagi

4. Mesake Vocevoce

5. Isoa Nasilasila

6. Pita-Gus Sowakula

7. Kitione Salawa

8. Nathan Hughes

Replacements:

16. Zuriel Togiatama

17. Peni Ravai

18. Inoke Ravuwaiwasa

19. Peceli Yato

20. Elia Canakaivata

21. Frank Lomani

22. Ben Volavola

23. Sireli Maqala

The referee for France v Fiji is Karl Dickson (England) and he’ll be assisted by Damián Schneider (Argentina) and Katsuki Furuse (Japan). The TMO is Ian Tempest (England).

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