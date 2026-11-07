France and Fiji wrap up the day’s Nations Championship action in Lyon.
Watch France v Fiji as les Bleus kick off their Nations Championship northern hemisphere campaign in Lyon.
– Date: Saturday 7 November, 2026
– Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT / 9.10pm CET / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT
– FREE STREAMS: TF1+ (France), ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), RugbyPass TV (US)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
You can watch France v Fiji live streams for free in France, the UK, Ireland and the US. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.
You’ll find a match preview, line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.
- Read more: All your Nations Championship questions answered: Rugby’s newest international rugby tournament explained
How to watch France v Fiji for free
Looking to watch Les Bleus taking on the Flying Fijians for free? There are several options available.
- United Kingdom: France v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm.
- France: France v Fiji live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm.
- Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Lyon clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 7.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.
- United States: In the States? You can watch France v Fiji live streams, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon.
Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland, France and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more…
Stream France v Fiji from anywhere
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More ways to watch France v Fiji
- Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for France v Fiji live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – get 50% off your first two months right now) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning, so one to watch over breakfast.
- New Zealand: France v Fiji is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available). Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.
- South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for France v Fiji live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST tonight.
France v Fiji match preview
Even in the midst of an injury crisis, Fabien Galthié’s French squad has so much strength in depth that they’ll be strong favourites tonight – especially after Fiji laboured to three Nations Championship defeats in July. That said, with former World Cup-winning South Africa boss Jake White newly installed at the helm – and a revamped squad – the Flying Fijians should be a very different proposition this month.
Les Bleus lifted their second successive Six Nations title this year, and – after narrowly losing a thriller to the All Blacks in their Nations Championship opener – beat Australia and Japan. Even with the likes of Thomas Ramos, Anthony Jelonch, Emmanuel Meafou and Matthieu Jalibert ruled out by injury, this still looks like a formidable starting XV on paper – a backs division including Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Théo Attissogbe and try-machine Louis Bielle-Biarrey would give any defence on the planet nightmares.
Fiji are no strangers to northern hemisphere fixtures in this competition, having opted to play all three of their ‘home’ games in the United Kingdom for financial reasons. They had a July to forget, suffering comprehensive defeats to Wales, England and Scotland, and looked a poor shadow of a team that’s forced its way into the upper echelons of world rugby in recent years.
White’s team today, however, will be right at home in France, with nine of the starting XV earning a living in the French leagues. He’s also given a debut to Fiji-born former England international Nathan Hughes (who currently plays for Racing 92 in Paris) at number 8.
France v Fiji line-ups and officials
France
15. Théo Attissogbe
14. Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang
13. Kalvin Gourgues
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont (captain)
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Maxime Lamothe
3. Sipili Falatea
4. Florian Verhaeghe
5. Mickaël Guillard
6. Cameron Woki
7. Paul Boudehent
8. François Cros
Replacements:
16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Jefferson Poirot
18. Régis Montagne
19. Charles Ollivon
20. Tom Staniforth
21. Esteban Capilla
22. Maxime Lucu
23. Emilien Gailleton
Fiji
15. Salesi Rayasi
14. Selestino Ravutaumada
13. Iosefo Masi
12. Vinaya Habosi
11. Jiuta Wainiqolo
10. Isikeli Rabitu
9. Simione Kuruvoli
1. Eroni Mawi
2. Tevita Ikanivere (captain)
3. Luke Tagi
4. Mesake Vocevoce
5. Isoa Nasilasila
6. Pita-Gus Sowakula
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Nathan Hughes
Replacements:
16. Zuriel Togiatama
17. Peni Ravai
18. Inoke Ravuwaiwasa
19. Peceli Yato
20. Elia Canakaivata
21. Frank Lomani
22. Ben Volavola
23. Sireli Maqala
The referee for France v Fiji is Karl Dickson (England) and he’ll be assisted by Damián Schneider (Argentina) and Katsuki Furuse (Japan). The TMO is Ian Tempest (England).
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