Ireland squad for summer Tests 2021

Andy Farrell has named a 37-man Ireland squad for their Tests against Japan and the USA next month.

There are 11 uncapped players included – Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle of Connacht, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony, and Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley of Munster.

Experienced internationals Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls have all been rested for the summer Tests, while Joey Carbery is set to make his first Test appearance since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The squad will come together on Tuesday 22 June ahead of the two matches at the Aviva Stadium against Japan (1pm, 3 July) and the USA (7.15pm, 10 July). Both Tests will be broadcast live on RTE and Channel 4.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: “I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months.

“Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players.”

Backs

Will Addison (Ulster)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Caolin Blade (Connacht)

Billy Burns (Ulster)

Harry Byrne (Leinster)

Joey Carbery (Munster)

Craig Casey (Munster)

Andrew Conway (Munster)

Shane Daly (Munster)

Tom Daly (Connacht)

Chris Farrell (Munster)

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

Paul Boyle (Connacht)

Ed Byrne (Leinster)

Gavin Coombes (Munster)

Ultan Dillane (Connacht)

Peter Dooley (Leinster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht)

Rob Herring (Ulster)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

Ross Molony (Leinster)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

James Ryan (Leinster)

John Ryan (Munster)

Nick Timoney (Ulster)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Fineen Wycherley (Munster)

