Jordan Larmour marked his first start for Ireland with a hat-trick in the 54-7 victory over Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Leinsterman was winning his seventh cap but it was the first time he had been on the pitch for kick-off – and the full-back ran in three tries before the final whistle sounded.

Larmour is famed for his footwork and while his first try came from an interception in the 46th minute, his next two – in the 64th and 81st minutes – showcased his sidestepping ability. What’s most impressive is that he doesn’t seem to lose any pace when changing direction.

Here’s a look at try number three, which wrapped up a comprehensive win for Ireland…

Earlier in the game Larmour helped set up Ireland’s second try for Luke McGrath…

In all, Ireland ran in eight tries against the Azzurri. Tadhg Beirne, another player making his first start, opened the scoring after just five minutes and went on to add a second try soon after the break.

Sean Cronin and Garry Ringrose also crossed for tries, with Joey Carbery converting five and debutant Ross Byrne converting two.

While Italy captain Michele Campagnaro did score just before half-time to make it 14-7, the Irish ran away with the game in the second period and passed the 50-point mark for a fourth successive Test against the Italians.

It was a scrappy game at times, with handling errors making it very stop-start, but Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will have been pleased with how his inexperienced side fared in Chicago and will now face some tricky selection decisions for the Test against Argentina next week. For one, will he stick with Larmour at 15 or bring in Rob Kearney?

Italy, meanwhile, head for Florence to play Georgia on Saturday – a match that is likely to reignite the debate over promotion and relegation in the Six Nations.

