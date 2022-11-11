Player of the math Paddy Patterson let's rip after an incredible victory

Watch: Expletive-laden post-match interview from Munster win over South Africa A

Munster. They just love pulling off international upsets. New Zealand, Australia and the Maori All Blacks have all been defeated by the province in the past and last night Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork bore witness to another thunderous result.

Munster 28-14 South Africa A.

And if you wondered what it meant, just listen to this brilliantly candid (and expletive-laden) interview from player of the math Paddy Patterson.

WARNING: there are plenty of F-bombs in here so skip it if you don’t want to hear any swear words.

It was a stirring string of chat from the nine, who was electric in the triumph, zipping passes and generally pumping the energy levels up. And the 41,400 fans at the home of Cork GAA brought an energy all of their own.

Munster scored tries through Shane Daly, Simon Zebo and Diarmuid Barron in the first half, with Munster going in at half-time 21-7 to the good.

Munster’s fourth try came through Mike Haley. Ben Healy was punching kicks into the wind too (and interestingly, through the posts that had been loaned from Thomond Park for this game).

For the tourists, Aphelele Fassi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe scored tries, while Johan Goosen and Gianni Lombard sent over kicks.

But the Munster win over South Africa A was about so much more than just tries and kicks – check out 20-year-old wing Patrick Campbell’s try-saving tackle on Suleiman Hartzenberg for an example of Munster’s passion.

Munster have lost five in seven so far this United Rugby Championship season, but after this result, boss Graham Rowntree said: “Tonight you saw a team playing from the get-go. I though the balance to our game was really good. It has to carry forward, it has to be a springboard and give us confidence. Because that was a proper game, they’re a good team, a big team. So we have to take confidence from that moving into the next block.

“It’s not just the win, the balance to our game. The tries that we scored, the composure that we showed, our defence and the discipline, pretty much, was alright.”

