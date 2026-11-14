A much-changed Ireland team welcome Fiji to Dublin.

Watch Ireland v Fiji as Andy Farrell’s men continue their push for top spot in the Nations Championship northern hemisphere table.

After a surprisingly comfortable 42-12 victory over Argentina last weekend, Farrell has opted to ring the changes for Ireland’s second November fixture – though his side is still blessed with plenty of British & Irish Lions.

Fiji, meanwhile, are one of two sides still looking for their first win in the new competition. They were comprehensively beaten by France in Lyon a week ago – will new boss Jake White have had enough time to get his ideas across to his charges?

You can watch Ireland v Fiji live streams for free in Ireland, the UK, the US and France. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

How to watch Ireland v Fiji for free

There are several free viewing options around the world for Saturday night’s game… Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Dublin clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Dublin clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 8.10pm. United Kingdom: Ireland v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service across the UK. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 7.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.

Ireland v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service across the UK. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 7.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm. United States: If you’re in the US you can watch Ireland v Fiji live streams, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV . It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

If you’re in the US you can watch Ireland v Fiji live streams, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s . It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. France: Ireland v Fiji live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TFX. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of Ireland, the UK, the US and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. More info on that below… Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere Stream Ireland v Fiji from anywhere Being abroad right now doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might prevent you from tuning in to Ireland v Fiji live streams when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best on the market. Save up to 77% on NordVPN with this Black Friday deal!

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Save up to 77% on NordVPN! More ways to watch Ireland v Fiji Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Ireland v Fiji live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – get 50% off your first two months right now) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

is the place to go for Ireland v Fiji live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – get 50% off your first two months right now) to tune in. The game gets underway at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand: Ireland v Fiji live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so the ideal accompaniment to a leisurely Sunday brunch.

Ireland v Fiji live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so the ideal accompaniment to a leisurely Sunday brunch. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Ireland v Fiji live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST tonight.

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