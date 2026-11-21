All eyes on Dublin for one of the biggest games of the day.

Watch Ireland v South Africa as two of the best sides in the world meet in a crucial Nations Championship clash.

This has become one of the biggest fixtures in rugby in recent years, as the teams have vied for the status of world number one. Ireland have arguably fallen away from the world champions of late – they lost 13-24 in the equivalent fixture last year – but after France’s win last Saturday, know that the Springboks are beatable.

That said, the visitors don’t often lose two in a row, and with head coach Rassie Erasmus suspended for questioning the integrity of match officials, will need little extra motivation in Dublin – especially as they need a win to have any chance of overhauling the All Blacks at the top of the southern hemisphere table.

The match gets underway at 4.40pm GMT at the Aviva Stadium. Lucky fans in the Ireland, the UK, France and the US can watch Ireland v South Africa for free, but the good news is that you can still tune in if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to find out more…

Key information

How to watch Ireland v Springboks for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch Ireland v South Africa live streams for free in Ireland. Free coverage is available on both the Virgin Media Play streaming service and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 4.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 4.40pm.

Free live streams for Ireland v South Africa in the UK

You can watch Ireland v South Africa live streams for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. You can also tune in to this eagerly anticipated Saturday afternoon fixture on terrestrial channel ITV1.

Kick-off is at 4.40pm GMT, with coverage starting at 4.20pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream Ireland v Springboks from anywhere

Being overseas doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the weekend’s Nations Championship action. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address, meaning you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Ireland v South Africa wherever you are – as if you’re sitting at home on your own sofa.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features. You can also save loads with NordVPN’s Black Friday discounts.

Ireland v South Africa free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of France v Springboks starts at 5.30pm CET, 10 minutes ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to follow the action with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Ireland v Springboks live streams around the world

South Africa: Springboks fans looking to follow their team in Nations Championship action need to head to subscription service SuperSport (available on DStv and streaming) to watch Ireland v South Africa live streams. The match gets underway at 6.40pm SAST this afternoon.

United States: In the US you can watch Ireland v Springboks, along with every other Nations Championship game, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am ET/ 8.40am PT this morning.

Australia: Stan Sport is showing Ireland v South Africa live streams down under. You’ll need a base Stan package (monthly fees start at $4.99 per month for a limited time) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month, and also gives you access to Premier League soccer and loads more). Kick-off is 3.40am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning.

New Zealand: You can watch the All Blacks’ Nations Championship rivals on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning, so set that alarm clock.

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