O'Driscoll was an Ireland and British and Irish Lions captain

Brian O’Driscoll is one of the best rugby players there has ever been.

He was a talented centre for Leinster and Ireland but hung up his boots in 2014. Since then he has become a pundit and will be featured in the coverage of the Six Nations and other tournaments.

Read more: Six Nations

Ten things you should know about Brian O’Driscoll

1. Brian O’Driscoll was born on 21 January 1979 in Dublin Ireland.

2. In his playing career he competed for Leinster for 16 years, between 1999 and 2014. He won the league title four times, the European Cup three times and the Challenge Cup once. He retired after Leinster won the Pro12 trophy in May 2014.

3. Internationally, O’Driscoll is one of the all-time greats and a former Ireland captain. His first cap came against Australia in 1999 and he went onto win 133 caps. With Ireland he won two Six Nations trophies, one of which was a Grand Slam. He also represented Ireland in four World Cups.

4. He was selected for four British & Irish Lions tours and he captained the team in 2005. In total O’Driscoll played in eight games for the Lions.

5. Since retiring O’Driscoll has become a pundit and mainly works for ITV and BT Sport.

6. He has published a book called A Year in the Centre. The memoir is about the life of a professional rugby player and it was published in 2005.

7. O’Driscoll was inducted into the Rugby Hall of Fame in 2016.

8. O’Driscoll is married to long-time partner Amy Huberman and the couple share three children together.

9. He is a football fan and supports Manchester United.

10. O’Driscoll comes from a rugby family. His father, Frank, and uncles, Barry and John, all played for Ireland.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.