Two sides chasing their first Nations Championship victory.

Watch Italy v Fiji as the two sides looking for a first Nations Championship win meet in Udine.

Right now, Italy and Fiji need each other. They’ve each had dismal Nations Championship campaigns so far, and have struggled against every other team in the competition – as proved by their massive negative points differences.

Victory today will give one side a confidence-boosting win, though with both propping up their respective Nations Championship tables, chances are they’ll be getting a rematch over finals weekend.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Italy v Fiji online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in the UK, Ireland, the US and France.

Can I watch Italy v Fiji for free?

Yes, there are several free options to watch Italy v Fiji live streams around the world.

United Kingdom: Italy v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT, with pre-match build-up from 4.30pm.

Italy v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT, with pre-match build-up from 4.30pm. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Udine clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The broadcast starts at 4.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 4.40pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Udine clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The broadcast starts at 4.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 4.40pm. France: Italy v Fiji live streams are available for free on the TF1+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 5.40pm CET.

Italy v Fiji live streams are available on the TF1+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 5.40pm CET. United States: In the States? You can watch Italy v Fiji, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT this morning.

Other ways to watch Italy v Fiji

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Australia Rugby fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for Italy v Fiji live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices currently start at $4.99 for your first two months). This one’s a bit antisocial, however, because kick-off is at 3.40am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand As with every Nations Championship match, Sky Sport NZ is the viewing destination for rugby fans in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. Get that alarm clock ready, though, because the match gets underway at 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning. South Africa If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Italy v Fiji live streams. The match starts at 6.40pm SAST this evening.

How to watch Italy v Fiji from anywhere

Away from home this weekend? That doesn’t have to stop you watching Italy v Fiji live streams today. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the action as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

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