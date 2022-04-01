From his playing career to competing in the World Firefighter Games

Andrea Di Giandomenico: Ten things you should know about the Italy Women head coach

Andrea Di Giandomenico became Italy Women head coach in 2009. The former fly-half has overseen landmark wins during a tenure spanning well over a decade.

1. Andrea Di Giandomenico was born on 4 January 1975 in L’Aquila in central Italy. A fly-half, he played youth rugby for the city’s local club.

2. He made his debut for the L’Aquila senior side in 1994 and was part of the team that finished Serie A1 runner-up in 2000.

3. Di Giandomenico then moved to Serie B side Rugby Reggio and helped the club earn promotion to the top flight in 2001.

4. His coaching career began in 2004, when he took charge of Rugby Reggio whilst still playing.

5. Di Giandomenico left Rugby Reggio in 2006 and began working for the Italian rugby federation the following year, before being appointed head coach of the women’s national team in 2009.

6. He made an instant impact in his first Six Nations in charge of Italy in 2010, as the Azzurre won their first away game in the championship with a 19-15 victory in Wales.

7. Further success followed in the 2015 Six Nations, as Di Giandomenico guided Italy to three wins in a single campaign for the first time.

In the 2019 championship, they finished second – their highest finish.

8. Having missed out in 2010 and 2014, Di Giandomenico coached Italy to Rugby World Cup qualification in 2017, where they achieved their best-ever finish of ninth.

9. He ensured his country would return to the World Cup in 2022, as bonus-point wins over Scotland and Spain secured a place in New Zealand.

10. He is a former captain of Italy’s national fire brigade and won three medals at the World Firefighters Games.

