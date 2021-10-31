Daniel Jarvis was seen regularly in the summer, during the England v India Test cricket series

Notorious pitch invader Jarvo 69 joined All Blacks for anthem

Prankster Daniel Jarvis – known online as Jarvo 69 – had become a fixture of the cricketing summer after making it onto the pitch in three separate incidents during the Test series between England and India this year, even steaming in to deliver a ball to Moeen Ali and running into Jonny Bairstow, at the Oval. But after his exploits in cricket, he has now appeared in rugby.

Lining up alongside the All Blacks on Saturday in Cardiff, the notorious pitch invader attempted to blend in with the New Zealand side during the anthems, before officials moved to remove him. He was wearing a black face mask, black shorts and a black shirt with ‘Jarvo 69’ on the back.

Despite attempts to wave away Welsh officials, pointing at the crest on his chest, the serial pitch invader was eventually escorted off of the turf at the Principality Stadium.

Jarvis was arrested and charged with aggravated trespass after his run-in with Bairstow, yet has somehow managed to infiltrate another major sporting event. Having denied his previous charge we will see he fares in court, when he appears in March of next year.

Before this moment in Cardiff though, Jarvis was also caught invading the field of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars versus Miami Dolphins match, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After getting turfed out of the Wales and All Blacks clash, Jarvis took to Twitter to say, “I just made my rugby debut for New Zealand facing the mighty Wales!” and then later posted the video (above) showing exactly how he slipped past security to line up with the All Blacks.

