Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks. Could this be the day?

Watch Scotland v New Zealand as Gregor Townsend aims to lead his side to their first ever win over the mighty All Blacks.

Both these sides had strong Nations Championship campaigns in July. Scotland beat Argentina and Fiji, and were extremely impressive in defeat to the Springboks. The All Blacks, meanwhile, went three from three against France, Italy and Ireland. The visitors will undoubtedly be the favourites, but for the impressive Scots, it’s a case of if not now, when?

The match gets underway at 2.10pm GMT in Edinburgh. The good news is that you can watch Scotland v All Blacks live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and the US – so read on to find out how you can use a VPN to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– Scotland v New Zealand date: Saturday 7 November 2026 – Scotland v New Zealand kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT – Scotland v New Zealand venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland – Scotland v New Zealand free streams: ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France), RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Scotland v All Blacks in the UK – live stream the game for free

Scotland v New Zealand live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1.

ITV’s pundits will be previewing the match from 1.40pm GMT, with kick-off scheduled for 2.10pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream Scotland v New Zealand from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Scotland v New Zealand as if you were sitting in your own living room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch Scotland v New Zealand for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch Scotland v All Blacks live streams for free in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 1.45pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 2.10pm.

Scotland v New Zealand free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of Scotland v All Blacks starts at 3.00pm CET, just 10 minutes before the 3.10pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More ways to watch Scotland v New Zealand live streams

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Scotland v All Blacks is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is a rather antisocial 3.10am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

United States: In the US you can watch Scotland v New Zealand, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 9.10am ET/ 6.10am PT on Saturday morning.

Australia: Aussies need to head to subscription service Stan Sport to watch Scotland v All Blacks live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $9.99 per month standard, but you can get 50% off for two months right now) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month, and also gives you access to Premier League soccer). The match gets underway at 1.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Scotland v New Zealand. The match gets underway at 4.10pm SAST this afternoon.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.