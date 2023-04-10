Where will New Zealand play in France at the Rugby World Cup 2023?

These are the All Blacks' venues and kick-off times in France

It’s already being suggested that France v New Zealand will be best World Cup opener ever. But there will be plenty more rugby to savour for the All Blacks in France too, during Rugby World Cup 2023.

The all Blacks should be a hot ticket, too. Not only will the opening round be explosive, but the side will be taking to rugby hotbeds like Toulouse and Lyon to play their pool matches. And they will hope to be spending a fair bit of time in Paris, throughout the tournament…

But where exactly will New Zealand play their matches and against whom? Below is a full list of their pool fixtures and where each game will be held. If you are a particularly big fan of the Kiwis, ring their dates on your calendar and make a point of tuning into the All Black action in France.

Read more: Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

All Blacks fixtures: Where New Zealand will play at World Cup in France

Fri 8 September

France v New Zealand, 8.15pm, Stade de France – Saint-Denis

Fri 15 September

New Zealand v Namibia, 8pm, Stadium de Toulouse – Toulouse

Fri 29 September

New Zealand v Italy, 8pm, Parc OL – Lyon

Thu 5 October

New Zealand v Uruguay, 8pm, Parc OL – Lyon

If New Zealand progress past the pool stage they will play their quarter-final at the Stade de France, in Paris in the area of Saint-Denis. Both the winner and runner-up of pool A will play their last eight match at the stadium.

Both semi-finals will be played at the Stade de France in Paris as well as the bronze final and the final.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.