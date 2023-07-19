Lagisquet will lead Portugal at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Portugal is back into the Rugby World Cup mix, and Patrice Lagisquet played a major role in qualifying the Lobos for the grand stage of the rugby world.

Do you know he was a French international player? He was that, and much more, as we found out.

Ten things you should know about Patrice Lagisquet

1. He was born on the 4th of September 1962, in the beautiful city of Arcachon.

2. His senior debut was for the UA Gujan-Mestras in 1976, a team not far from his home city. In 1980 he moved to the CA Bègles (now called the CA Bordeaux Bègles) and remained there for two seasons.

3. In 1982, he signed for Aviron Bayonnais and started what would be a fairytale for both. Lagisquet scored more than fifty tries in his tenure at the club.

4. Following his strong first season for Bayonne, Lagisquet was called for the French national squad to play in two Test Matches against Australia and Romania. He started in both and scored one try against the Oaks on the 4 December 1983.

5. He became a first-team regular and one of the most praised wingers in Europe, thanks to his speed and agility. There’s a legend that he ran the 100 metres in just 10 seconds, which would be an Olympic world record at the time.

6. In 1987, he was selected to play in the first-ever Rugby World Cup and would do quite well in New Zealand. In the semi-final against Australia, Lagisquet scored one of the tries that helped Les Bleus to reach the final.

7. After playing for Aviron until 1992, the French international moved to Biarritz Olympique, playing in the Basque side until 1997 when he retired and started his career as a head coach.

8. Biarritz would have their finest years in the Top 14 with Patrice Lagisquet at the helm, winning three Top14 and one Challenge Cup. They also played in two Heineken Champions Cup finals but lost both.

9. Lagiquest was invited to join as assistant of Phillipe Saint-André in 2012, but France really never clicked and would exit after a disappointing campaign in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

10. Maybe his biggest role in life wasn’t on the rugby pitch, as he and a few others started a charitable association. The L’Association Chrysalid helps families with disabled children have better resources and living conditions.

