Mike Blair names 17 uncapped players for Scotland summer Tests

Scotland have named a 37-man squad for Test matches against England A, Romania and Georgia this summer.

Edinburgh back-rower Jamie Ritchie has been listed as captain with Stuart Hogg on his way to South Africa with the British & Irish Lions, and there are 17 uncapped players named.

Assistant coach Mike Blair takes charge of the national team with head coach Gregor Townsend away with the Lions and does so without eight regulars, who are also off to South Africa.

The uncapped players are Glasgow Warriors Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Rufus McLean, Sione Tuipulotu, Kiran McDonald, Cole Forbes and Ross Thompson. Edinburgh see Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel, Jack Blain and Jamie Hodgson involved. Bath back-rower Josh Bayliss is there, as is Ewan Ashman of Sale Sharks, Northampton Saints prop Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets, Robin Hislop of Doncaster Knights, and Leicester Tiger Cameron Henderson.

As well as Lions call-up, other names not included are senior stars Fraser Brown, Stuart McInally, and Jonny Gray who will all enjoy a rest over the summer.

Scotland will choose from the 37 to face England A away on 27 June, and then a smaller group will head out for the Romania and Georgia Tests on 10 and 17 July.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Bath), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), David Cherry (Edinburgh), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs: Jack Blain (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Cole Forbes (Glasgow Warriors), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh), Scott Steele (London Irish), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors).

