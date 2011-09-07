Scotland team to play Romania

Scotland coach Andy Robinson has made eight changes to the Scotland squad which beat Italy 23-12 just under three weeks ago. The front row from that match has been completely replaced and Richie Gray comes back in place of Nathan Hines in the second row. In the backs, only scrum half Mike Blair and wings Simon Danielli and Max Evans are retained.
Four players from the starting XV in Scotland’s final match of Rugby World Cup 2007, the 19-13 quarter-final defeat by Argentina, will start again on Saturday. Hooker Ross Ford, scrum half Mike Blair, left wing Simon Danielli and right wing Max Evans make up that quartet.
Scotland’s record cap holder Chris Paterson has been selected at full back and wins his 106th cap. Paterson, who didn’t miss a single attempt at goal during Rugby World Cup 2007, becomes the first Scot to play at four Rugby World Cups. He will play his 12th Rugby World Cup match, putting him two behind Scotland record holder Doddie Weir.
Scotland:
1. Allan Jacobsen
2. Ross Ford
3. Geoff Cross
4. Richie Gray
5. Alastair Kellock (c)
6. Kelly Brown
7. John Barclay
8. Richie Vernon
9. Mike Blair
10. Ruaridh Jackson
11. Simon Danielli
12. Sean Lamont
13. Joe Ansbro
14. Max Evans
15. Chris Paterson
Replacements
16. Scott Lawson
17. Alasdair Dickinson
18. Nathan Hines
19. Ross Rennie
20. Chris Cusiter
21. Dan Parks
22. Rory Lamont