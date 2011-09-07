Scotland team to play Romania

Scotland coach Andy Robinson has made eight changes to the Scotland squad which beat Italy 23-12 just under three weeks ago. The front row from that match has been completely replaced and Richie Gray comes back in place of Nathan Hines in the second row. In the backs, only scrum half Mike Blair and wings Simon Danielli and Max Evans are retained.

Four players from the starting XV in Scotland’s final match of Rugby World Cup 2007, the 19-13 quarter-final defeat by Argentina, will start again on Saturday. Hooker Ross Ford, scrum half Mike Blair, left wing Simon Danielli and right wing Max Evans make up that quartet.

Scotland’s record cap holder Chris Paterson has been selected at full back and wins his 106th cap. Paterson, who didn’t miss a single attempt at goal during Rugby World Cup 2007, becomes the first Scot to play at four Rugby World Cups. He will play his 12th Rugby World Cup match, putting him two behind Scotland record holder Doddie Weir.

Scotland:

1. Allan Jacobsen

2. Ross Ford

3. Geoff Cross

4. Richie Gray

5. Alastair Kellock (c)

6. Kelly Brown

7. John Barclay

8. Richie Vernon

9. Mike Blair

10. Ruaridh Jackson

11. Simon Danielli

12. Sean Lamont

13. Joe Ansbro

14. Max Evans

15. Chris Paterson

Replacements

16. Scott Lawson

17. Alasdair Dickinson

18. Nathan Hines

19. Ross Rennie

20. Chris Cusiter

21. Dan Parks

22. Rory Lamont