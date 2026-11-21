Can Scotland give the Murrayfield faithful something to cheer about?

Watch Scotland v Japan as Gregor Townsend makes 10 changes for the Brave Blossoms’ Nations Championship trip to Murrayfield.

The Scotland boss clearly has one eye on finals weekend, resting many of his first choice team to give fringe players a run out. It’s arguably a low-risk strategy, with fourth place in the northern hemisphere table more-or-less assured, though the Edinburgh faithful will be looking for something spectacular after defeat to the All Blacks and a narrow victory over Australia.

Eddie Jones, meanwhile, will be looking for a significant improvement on last Saturday’s 78-15 thrashing at Twickenham, knowing that – depending on what happens in Cardiff later on – victory might well be enough to lift Japan a place up the league.

The match kicks off at 2.10pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, and you can watch Scotland v Japan live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

– Scotland v Japan date: Saturday 21 November 2026 – Scotland v Japan kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT – Scotland v Japan venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland – Scotland v Japan free streams: ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France), RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Free streams for Scotland v Japan in the UK

Scotland v Japan is available for free on both streaming service ITVX and terrestrial channel ITV4 in the UK. Coverage starts at 1.30pm GMT, kick-off is at 2.10pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Watch Scotland v Japan from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on any of today’s packed Nations Championship sixth round fixture list. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Scotland v Japan as if you were back home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

Scotland v Japan free streams in Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Scotland v Japan for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two.

Pre-match build-up gets underway at 2.00pm GMT, ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off.

Stream Scotland v Japan for FREE in France

If you’re on the other side of the Channel you can watch Scotland v Japan live streams for free on the TF1+ streaming service. The action gets underway at 3.10pm CET.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1+ coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other ways to watch Scotland v Japan around the world

United States: In the US you can watch Scotland v Japan, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 9.10am ET/ 6.10am PT this morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Scotland v Japan. Tune in to the match from 4.10pm this afternoon.

New Zealand: In New Zealand you need to find Sky Sport on your EPG. It costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available) and kick-off is at 3.10am NZDT on Sunday morning – though we have a feeling that, if you’re awake, you’re probably watching the All Blacks.

Australia: Rugby fans on the other side of the Tasman Sea need to head to Stan Sport for Scotland v Japan live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99, though you can currently get 50% off your first two months). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 1.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

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