Bryan Easson: Ten things you should know about the Scotland Women’s head coach

Bryan Easson guided Scotland back to the women’s Rugby World Cup in 2022.

The former Exeter Chief has risen through the Scottish rugby coaching ranks over multiple decades – we take you through his rugby journey.

1. Bryan Easson was born on 8 October 1973. A fly-half with an accurate kicking game, he began his professional playing career for Caledonia Reds in 1996 and won the Inter-District Championship in his first season.

2. Easson left the Reds for Exeter Chiefs in 1998. He spent just under two years playing for the Devon side in the then Allied Dunbar Premiership Two.

3. He began working for the Scottish Rugby Union in 2000. His first position was development officer for the Highlands and Islands.

4. Easson joined Edinburgh in June 2010 as a skills and attack coach, and also worked on the elite development coaching team.

He was on the staff for the club’s historic run to the European Cup semi-finals in 2012.

5. From 2011 to 2013, he balanced his commitments at Edinburgh with a spell as Scotland U20 attack coach.

6. Easson became the head coach of the Edinburgh Academy in June 2013.

From November 2018 he was juggling jobs once again, as he took on the attack coach role for the Scotland women’s team.

7. In August 2020, Easson became head coach of Scotland Women on an interim basis after Philip Doyle’s departure due to Covid-19 (Doyle needed to shield).

8. Easson’s first game as interim coach saw an unfancied Scotland draw 13-13 with France in October 2020 in the Six Nations.

The surprise result was enough to make this his only match in a temporary role, as he was given the job on a permanent basis through to 2025 the following January.

9. In the final game of his debut Six Nations as permanent head coach, Scotland beat Wales 27-20 to avoid a winless campaign and the wooden spoon.

10. With their 59-3 defeat of Colombia in February 2022, Easson’s Scotland qualified for the women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

