All you need to know about Scotland v South Africa

Saturday’s test match will be the 21st Test between Scotland and South Africa. South Africa have won 16 tests and lost 4. The first Test was played in 1906 in Glasgow and was won by Scotland while the other three victories by Scotland were all achieved at Murrayfield.

The Springbok’s biggest defeat against Scotland came in 2002 when Corné Krige’s team lost 21-6. All three tests on that tour (against France, Scotland and England) were lost by the Springboks. Since then South Africa has a record seven consecutive wins against Scotland.

South Africa’s overall record against Scotland – Played 20; Won 16; Lost 4; Points for 501; Points against 216; Tries for 65; Tries against 24; Average score 25-11.

South Africa’s record against Scotland at this venue – Played 13; Won 10; Lost 3; Points for 345; Points against 125; Tries for 49; Tries against 13; Average score 27-10.

MILESTONES

Jean de Villiers will become the most capped Springbok centre with 52 caps.

Victor Matfield will become the most capped Springbok in tests against Scotland with his 8th appearance.

RECORD WATCH

Morné Steyn needs one penalty goal to equal Braam van Straaten’s record of 34 penalty goals in a season of International rugby. He also needs just one point to get to 300 points in tests. Should he get this one point he would have scored his 300 points in his 24th test. The fastest to 300 points in tests by a Springbok.

CJ van der Linde needs one try to join three other Springboks (Chris Koch, Os du Randt and Gurthrö Steenkamp) as the top try scorer for a prop in tests.

Bismarck du Plessis needs one try to become the sole record holder for most tries in tests by a hooker. He is currently level with James Dalton on 5 career tries.

RECORDS TO BE EXTENDED

Victor Matfield – Most capped Springbok and Springbok lock – 103.

Juan Smith – Joint record holder with Schalk Burger for most tries in tests as a flank – 11.

Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis will play in their 13th test match as brothers. The most by any brother combination in Springbok Rugby.



MATCH RECORDS IN TESTS BETWEEN SCOTLAND AND SOUTH AFRICA

SCOTLAND

Biggest win – 15 (21-6) in Edinburgh, 2002

Most points – 29 in Edinburgh, 1999

Most tries – 3 in Durban, 2003

Most conversions – 2 in Port Elizabeth, 1960; in Edinburgh, 1999 and in Durban, 2003

Most penalty goals – 4 in Edinburgh, 1999 and in Johannesburg, 2003

Most drop goals – 1 in Edinburgh, 1965 and again in Edinburgh, 1999

Most points by a player – 16 – KM Logan in Edinburgh, 1999

Most tries by a player – 1 – on 24 occasions

Most conversions by a player – 2 – AR Smith in Port Elizabeth, 1960; KM Logan in Edinburgh, 1999 and CD Paterson in Durban, 2003

Most penalty goals by a player – 4 – KM Logan in Edinburgh, 1999 and CD Paterson in Johannesburg, 2003

Most drop goals by a player – 1 – DH Chisholm in Edinburgh, 1965 and GPJ Townsend in Edinburgh, 1999

SOUTH AFRICA

Biggest win – 58 (68-10) in Edinburgh, 1997

Most points – 68 in Edinburgh, 1997

Most tries – 10 in Edinburgh, 1997

Most conversions – 9 in Edinburgh, 1997

Most penalty goals – 8 in Port Elizabeth, 2006

Most drop goals – 3 in Edinburgh, 2004

Most points by a player – 26 – PC Montgomery in Edinburgh, 1997

Most tries by a player – 2 – By seven players, the latest being BG Habana in Edinburgh, 2004

Most conversions by a player – 8 – PC Montgomery in Edinburgh, 1997

Most penalty goals by a player – 7 – PC Montgomery in Port Elizabeth, 2006

Most drop goals by a player – 3 – JNB van der Westhuyzen in Edinburgh, 2004