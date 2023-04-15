Springboks head coach in shock Leinster switch

Jacques Nienaber will join the province post Rugby World Cup

In a surprise twist, it was announced today Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber will leave his role in South Africa after the Rugby World Cup and join up with Irish powerhouse Leinster. Nienaber will replace current senior coach Stuart Lancaster, who is joining Racing 92 at the end of the current season.

Talking of his move on the official Leinster website, Nienaber said: “The anticipation and excitement are building as we prepare to defend the Rugby World Cup title.

“It continues to be an amazing time with the Springboks and it’s a privilege to be involved in my third World Cup after 2011 and 2019. Being in a World Cup year my focus will be back on defending the title back-to-back.

“It is always hard to leave an institution that have provided you with so much honour, joy and fulfilment but the only constant in life is change. At the end of the World Cup myself and my family will leave to Ireland to join up with Leinster Rugby.

“When the time is right, I will be looking forward to new and exciting challenges.

“The club is renowned as a quality and high performance environment and it’s an honour to join up with Leinster and I look forward to contributing to that after the World Cup.”

Nienaber served as assistant to Rassie Erasmus when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and took over as Springboks head coach in 2020. He has overseen a series win over the British & Irish Lions and heads into the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Nienaber is also a trained physiotherapist, and has coached the Stormers and was worked with Erasmus as Munster’s defence coach in 2016.

