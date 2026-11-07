The Azzurri face a tricky day at the office as the Springboks come to Turin

Watch Italy v South Africa as the injury-ravaged Azzurri take on world rugby’s strongest squad in this Nations Championship encounter in Turin.

Italy have only beaten the Springboks once in their history, and you’ll get long odds on them repeating the feat today. Azzurri boss Gonzalo Quesada is missing many of his biggest names, including captain Michele Lamaro and star centre partnership Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex.

The Azzurri will, however, be pleased to welcome back the electric Ange Capuozzo, making his first start since the Six Nations, while Paolo Garbisi and Alessandro Fusco renew their promising partnership at half-back. Hooker Giacomo Nicotera captain’s the side in Lamaro’s absence.

Unfortunately for them, Rassie Erasmus hasn’t gone easy in his Springboks selection, picking a side loaded with experience and class. The likes of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jesse Kriel and captain Siya Kolisi would walk into most teams on the planet. Home advantage may not count for much today…

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Italy v Springboks online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in the UK, Ireland, the US and France.

Scroll down to the end of the article for the line-ups and officials.

Can I watch Italy v South Africa for free?

Yes, there are several free options to watch Italy v South Africa live streams around the world.

United Kingdom: Italy v South Africa is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 11.40am GMT, with pre-match build-up from 11.00am.

Italy v South Africa is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 11.40am GMT, with pre-match build-up from 11.00am. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Turin clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 11.00am GMT, before the game gets underway at 11.40am.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Turin clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 11.00am GMT, before the game gets underway at 11.40am. France: Italy v Springboks live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TMC. Coverage gets underway at 12.30pm CET, with kick-off at 12.40pm.

Italy v Springboks live streams are available on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TMC. Coverage gets underway at 12.30pm CET, with kick-off at 12.40pm. United States: In the States? You can watch Italy v South Africa, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 6.40am ET / 3.40am PT on Saturday morning.

Other ways to watch Italy v South Africa

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

South Africa If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch the Springboks in action against the Azzurri. The match gets underway at 1.40pm SAST this afternoon. Australia Rugby fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for Italy v Springboks live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99). Kick-off is 10.40pm AEDT on Saturday night. New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch every Nations Championship match in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. Watch the action from 12.40am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Italy v South Africa from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Italy v South Africa live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Italy v South Africa line-ups and officials

Italy

15. Mirko Belloni

14. Ange Capuozzo

13. Paolo Odogwu

12. Leonardo Marin

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Alessandro Fusco

1. Muhamed Hasa

2. Giacomo Nicotera (captain)

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolò Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Alessandro Ortombina

7. Samuele Locatelli

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo

17. Danilo Fischetti

18. Ion Neculai

19. Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi

20. Ross Vintcent

21. Manuel Zuliani

22. Stephen Varney

23. Tommaso Allan

South Africa

15. Damian Willemse

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Ethan Hooker

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

9. Morne van den Berg

1. Ox Nche

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Salmaan Moerat

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Wilco Louw

19. Lood de Jager

20. Cameron Hanekom

21. Paul de Villiers

22. Grant Williams

23. Manie Libbok

Ireland’s Eoghan Cross is the referee for Italy v South Africa, assisted by James Doleman (New Zealand) and Sam Grove-White (Scotland). The TMO is Australia’s Brett Cronan.

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