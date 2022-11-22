The Stormers star has lit up the URC

Who is Evan Roos: Get to know the South African No 8

He is the latest breakaway star to try his hand at No 8 for the Springboks, but there has been a groundswell of support for the 22-year-old to get some time in Bok green. Why? Well last season, he was a whirlwind of action in the United Rugby Championship and at the end of the season was named the league’s Players’ Player of the Season.

After winning the award he said: “It is the ultimate honour to be recognised by your fellow players and I am humbled by this award. The United Rugby Championship is such a high standard of rugby and there are so many talented players involved, so this award is huge for me. Thanks to every single person who has helped me along the way this season, this award is for all of them too.”

And yet his opportunities on the Test stage have not been as plentiful as many fans would like. That is until being named to start against England at Twickenham for the 26 November Test.

There has also been recent intrigue about how Roos would do in the race to Test stardom alongside Bulls star Elrigh Louw.

Earlier this year, Louw told us of Roos: “We are friends and we know each other quite well. We were at the same camps for the U20 World Cup, so we got to know each other quite well there.

“We didn’t start in the same back row – I was playing lock and he unfortunately didn’t make the last team that went to the World Cup.

“I think in the back of both of our heads we are pushing each other. We don’t really speak to each other about that. Or about the game. But you always want to become better and not fall behind, so we do push each other.”

Earlier this year, after being snubbed from an initial Boks camp, Roos turned in a storming performance for his club. It forced Rassie Erasmus to Tweet: “Well done Evan Roos, that’s how you react to disappointment and make sure you can’t be ignored!”

