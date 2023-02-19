Claims San Diego Legion have set MLR attendance record

There were 11,423 tickets sold for the game

According to reports in the United States of America, the San Diego Legion set a Major League Rugby attendance record on Saturday, in their opening match of the new season, with 11,423 tickets sold for the game. They were victorious in their first match-up of the season, with 33-17 win over the Utah Warriors at their new home, the Snapdragon Stadium.

The previous MLR record was 7,389 for the 2021 championship final, when the now-defunct Los Angeles Giltinis defeated Rugby ATL (of Atlanta) 31-17 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Snapdragon is the home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team, who represent San Diego State University – the stadium, based on campus, has a capacity is 35,000.

The Legion scored through Faka Pifileti , Dan Pryor, Nate Augspurger, and Christian Poidevin.

San Diego Legion return home Feb. 26 for a game against the New England Free Jacks.

Who are the MLR teams in 2023?

For the 2023 MLR season, there are 12 sides.

The roster comprises of new team Chicago Hounds, Dallas Jackals, Houston SabreCats, New England Free Jacks, NOLA Gold, Old Glory DC, Rugby ATL, Rugby New York Ironworkers, the Legion, Seattle Seawolves, Toronto Arrows, and Utah Warriors.

Can any of them set another MLR attendance record this season?

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.