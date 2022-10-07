Get to know the man in charge of the Eagles women’s team

Who is Rob Cain: Ten things you should know about the USA coach

After successful periods in sevens and at Saracens, Rob Cain took charge of the USA women’s team and guided them to the 2022 Rugby World Cup.

1. Rob Cain has played on both sides of the equator. A back-five forward, he represented Esher and Henley in the UK as well as Hamilton Marist in New Zealand.

2. He also played a lot of sevens.

3. A string of injuries ultimately ended his playing career.

4. Cain first moved into coaching in sevens. He and his brother, Sam, took the helm of invitational side Templars and enjoyed a decent level of success on the circuit.

5. In 2014, he took over as head coach of Saracens women.

6. During his four years there, he guided the side to multiple trophies, including the inaugural Premier 15s title in 2017-18.

He also promoted better integration between the men’s and women’s set-ups, and provided improved facilities for his players.

7. He also worked as London & South-East U18 coach.

8. He was appointed head coach of the USA women’s team in 2018. He replaced Pete Steinberg and became the first person to hold the role full-time.

Cain said at the time: “I am both humbled and excited for such an incredible opportunity to join the USA Rugby family and become a full-time women’s national team head coach.”

9. As a coach, he aims to build relationships first, game plans second. “Players have to know you care,” says Cain.

10.His back-room team for the 2022 World Cup included former Bath and England lock Martin Haag, who was brought in to look after the set-piece.

Two former USA players are assistant coaches – Jamie Burke and Kate Daley. Another ex-Eagle, Sylvia Braaten, who played in the 2014 and 2017 World Cups, is head of S&C.

