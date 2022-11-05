The Wales captain's score stood after review

Did Justin Tipuric score: yes or no?

Referee Wayne Barnes and TMO Brian MacNeice had to watch it over and over, themselves. but did Justin Tipuric score against the All Blacks?

It came from a moment of speculation as scrum-half Tomos Williams put a chip over and it was lost in the chaos as Rhys Priestland tried to get it too. The bounce fell to Wales captain Tipuric and he tried to control the ball as he careered towards the try area (and the posts), with Beauden Barrett desperately trying to get across.

With he curling up to try and keep the ball, in real time, it’s really hard to tell if he had it in his grasp or not. The player himself didn’t celebrate demonstrably and it fell to the officials to decide if it was a try or not.

It all comes down to a question of control. However, in the end it was given, with the officials saying there was no “clear and obvious” reason not to award the score.

It was a much needed score for the hosts, with the All Blacks firmly in the ascendency in this match. Soon after the Tipuric try Aaron Smith helped himself to another score, his second, and the New Zealanders managed to keep their healthy lead over the Welsh as the second half aged.

It ended Wales 23-48 New Zealand and the visitors will take a huge amount of confidence into Edinburgh next week.

What do you think of the Tipuric try – did he make it? Let us know by emailing us at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or by hitting up our social channels.

