Joe Roberts: Ten things you should know about Wales centre

The 23-year-old is set to make his Six Nations debut

Warren Gatland named a new-look centre pairing for Wales’ Six Nations clash against France as they go in search of their first win in the 2024 tournament.

Out are established veterans George North and Nick Tompkins and in their place come Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

It’ll be a Six Nations debut for Scarlets centre Roberts on just his second Test appearance; here are 10 things you should know about him…

Ten things you should know about Joe Roberts

1. Roberts was born on May 10, 2000, in Swansea.

2. He played for Burry Port growing up and Coleg Sir Gar, where he attended college.

3. The centre came through the Scarlets academy and signed his first pro contract in August 2020.

4. That came after Roberts suffered a serious knee injury in summer 2019, which ruled him out for the upcoming season.

5. At U18s level, he played in the same Wales side as Scarlets team-mates Osian Knott, Harri Doel, Jac Price, Jac Morgan and Sam Costelow.

6. In March 2021 Roberts joined Ampthill RFC on loan, scoring a try on his debut against Doncaster Knights.

7. He returned to Scarlets for the end-of-season Rainbow Cup against Ospreys before going on to sign a contract extension in May 2021.

8. He made seven appearances for Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship in the 2021/22 season but suffered another knee injury at the end of the campaign.

9. On his return, he established himself as a regular starter for Scarlets and earned a first international call-up as part of Wales’ World Cup training squad, making his debut in a 19-17 defeat to England in August 2023.

10. Roberts didn’t play any minutes in the World Cup but reached another milestone when he was picked by Gatland to make his Six Nations debut in March 2024.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.