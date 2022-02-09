Two stars of the Welsh game have stepped in to mentor the next generation

Two stars of the Welsh game have stepped in to mentor the next generation, as Siwan Lillicrap and Leigh Halfpenny coach Wales age grade sides. Halfpenny has been helping out the Wales U20s, while Lillicrap joins Wales Women U18 as an assistant.

Experienced Wales and British & Irish Lions full-back Halfpenny has been out for seven months after a knee ligament injury against Canada in July, but has found a way to help out the junior side while rehabbing.

Head coach Byron Hayward said: “Leigh has been with us for the last four weeks, helping us out. He was offering his expertise and it would be crazy to turn it down, really.”

The coch also added: “He has been doing some kicking with the boys. He’s doing some technical kicking with the tens and a bit of tactical work with our nines and a little bit with our units backs sessions.

“The boys have really enjoyed working with Leigh and they are learning so much from him, so it’s been a real bonus for us.”

Wales captain Lillicrap joins Wales Women U18 head coach Liza Burgess’s backroom team as a skills coach. Also involved is former international and Coleg y Cymoedd academy coach Catrina Nicholas-McLaughlin, plus Gloucester-Hartpury backs coach Oli Wilson. Worcester Warriors Women’s General Manager Josh Payne will be team manager and former Cardiff and Ospreys hooker Marc Breeze is attached forwards coach.

Burgess said of Lillicrap: “We are delighted to have Siwan on board. As captain of Wales, she will be a fantastic role model for our players. She has been head coach at Swansea University and will be delivering skills to our players around her playing and training commitments, while Marc Breeze will bring his vast playing and coaching experience to the group too.”

Rugby World’s March 2022 edition is on sale from 1 February to 7 March 2022.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.