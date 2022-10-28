Check out the latest deals for the men's and women's jerseys

Best deals for England rugby shirt 2022-23 If you’re looking to root for England women in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand or shout for the men during the upcoming Autumn Nation Series, then you might want to grab an England shirt. So here are some of the best deals for where you can find them. England men’s home shirt The latest England men’s shirt features red detailing with hoops on the sleeve and squint and you might see a hint of the St George’s flag in graphics at the bottom of the shirt. According to manufacturer Umbro: “Inspired by architectural details from Twickenham the England Home Replica Jersey is an eye-catching style both on the pitch and in the stands. Featuring a graphic front body, the saddle sleeves are detailed with a bold double striped print for a fresh up-beat look.” You can find the latest men’s jersey from England here for the limited price of £56.25 if you use the code BONUS while purchasing. Wear the rose and support your team with this latest white shirt with red detailing and St George’s decal. England men's Replica Jersey 2022/23

Umbro also state that this shirt is made with a “micro-rib crew neck collar”, back neck tape, flat reinforced seams and twin needle stitching.

You can also buy now from Umbro for £75.

Or from Lovell Rugby for £75.

RW’s verdict:

This shirt is a lot busier than we are used to seeing from England men – traditionally all of the razzmatazz went into England’s away or ‘third’ shirts. Here there’s a lot more going on.

A bit more personality is great, though with the detailing creeping up from the bottom of the men’s shirt, you wonder if it would have looked better coming down from the top, much more similar in style to the women’s shirt, below. Either way, there will be no missing England men this autumn.

England women’s home shirt

Standing out and looking decidedly different in their Rugby World Cup shirt is England women.

Manufacturer Umbro say they are “Proud to be introducing the second bespoke kit for the Red Roses, highlighting their clear point of difference for this World Cup year. Detailed with the architectural inspired print at the top of the jersey, the sleeves are tipped with a flash of red.”

This is the shirt England's women are wearing out in New Zealand for Rugby World Cup 2021. ENGLAND WOMEN'S REPLICA JERSEY 2022/23 This shirt is just for the Rugby World Cup – they will be sporting a shirt almost identical to the men after, and you can find that shirt at Umbro for £75 The deal above for the World Cup jersey could be yours for £56.25 via England Rugby Store, but you can also find it on Lovell Rugby for £75. RW's verdict: We like it. The details on the top of the shirt just fell… pretty bad-ass! It also leaves the rest of the shirt clean and uncluttered. So while you benefit from all the best of modern tech in shirt manufacturing, it's not overly shouty as a shirt. It just feels kinda right.

