The best supplements for rugby

Nutritionist James Morehen talks us through his top five supplements to take in 2021
We asked nutritionist James Morehen for his top five best supplements for rugby – and he duly obliged with the below list.
You can read Morehen’s nutrition advice every month in Rugby World magazine. but for now, take a look at these reccomended products. And remember that when buying supplements, you should alwyas check that the products are cleared by Informed Sport.
Protein intake stimulates muscle protein synthesis and attenuates muscle protein preakdown. The simple equation is: protein plus resistance training can equal enhanced lean mass, strength, and power.
Approximately 0.5g per kg body weight of protein is needed at any ‘meal’ to promote muscle protein synthesis. Whey protein is high in essential amino acids and branched chain amino acids (and hence leucine), and so is ideal to stimulate this.
It is advantageous to take whey protein before and after resistance training in order to attain good muscle protein net balance. This is an ideal source of quality whey protein which has proven to aid athletes.
Cost: £54.99
Creatine is an important energy source for intense bouts of exercise. It can be obtained in meats and fish but not in fruit and vegetables – so vegetarians and vegans may have lower levels of muscle creatine. But stores of muscle creatine can be significantly increased by supplementation.
Creatine supplementation needs to be undertaken with appropriate training for maximum benefits. Taken properly, it is likely to significantly enhance strength and power – especially when part of an appropriate training regime.
Cost: £14.99
Omega 3 fatty acids are compounds usually found in oily fish. Two are of importance when supplementing fish oil into your daily diet: EPA and DHA.
Both EPA and DHA are building blocks for immune cells, act as inflammatory mediators and support cardiovascular health. Including a daily dose of omega 3 can support normal immune function both post-exercise and in athlete populations.
Cost: £18.00
Beta-Alanine is a naturally occurring, non-essential beta amino acid. B-Alanine combines with muscle L-histidine, helping to increase muscle carnosine stores. Often, B-Alanine is the limiting factor of low muscle carnosine stores.
B-Alanine is a commonly used supplement among explosive sports and some endurance events. A daily intake of 3.2g B-Alanine is recommended for high-intensity exercise.
Cost: £12.00
The first of its kind on the market, the Repair Shot is a unique collagen-based ‘shot’ drink that packs 20g of collagen protein per serving alongside a unique formulation of vitamins and minerals, designed to stimulate collagen production within joints – collagen is vital for recovery when joint-based injury strikes.
Cost: £24.99
Remember: All supplements should be purchased from an Informed Sport-registered company.
They can supply the batch testing certification with the product.
