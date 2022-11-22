You won't feel the burn with these cool deals!

Black Friday Rugby Fitness Deals 2022

We know, we know – once the last remains of the Christmas turkey are gone and all that’s in the sweetie box is empty wrappers, the guilt sets in. You may not be as match fit as you were before the festive lights were turned on. And so we begin thinking again about upping our fitness regime.

And what that demands is new gear; tools to break a sweat, but also ways to track your progress. And from home fitness equipment to supplements and smartwatches, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a bargain. So below are just a few options for you to nab a bargain ahead of the Great Festive Detox!

If you want, you can check out the full offering from Rugby World’s Black Friday Rugby Deals 2022, but here, we’re focussing on fitness.

PLEASE NOTE: Some stock s may run out and some deals may change – keep checking this page and we will update throughout the build-up to Black Friday.

Fitness tech deals

From smartwatches to recovery aides, here are a handful of dynamite deals!

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

Daily Readiness Score, built-in GPS and workout intensity map, Active Zone Minutes, all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate, 40+ exercise modes and automatic exercise tracking. Yeah, you’re good to go with this – and Amazon have a number of deals too.

£169 View Deal

And let’s stick with the genius little devices on your wrist…

Garmin Forerunner 245 Lets you know exactly where you are on your fitness journey – and prompts you on that – while ‘Garmin Coach’ helps you out with training plans. And you can share your location with loved ones as well. You can also find out several Amazon deals for Garmin watches here.

£149 View Deal And don’t worry, Apple is in the mixer too. Apple Watch SE

Sure, you can call, text, stream podcasts and all the rest – but it’s all the fitness tracking technology that you are after from Apple here. We like this space grey, water resistant number, but you can find plenty of Apple Watch options through Amazon.

£279 View Deal

Smart stuff!

Black Friday protein powder deals

Here’s a selection of quick links for you to find your protein fix – and remember, always opt for a supplements brand that is Informed Sport approved. Because you are responsible foe what you put in your body.

Latest Amazon deals: Discounts updated daily on protein powders

Bulk supplements: Up to 75% off

Grenade products: Up to 40% Off

Check out Maximuscle: Up to 60% off

Myprotein: Up to 80% off everything

Phd Nutrition: Up to 30% off

Deals for fitness at home

Treadmills, bikes, rowing machines and free weights, we have a few options for you here.

Hydrow Wave Rower

Much like a well known fitness brand for treadmills and bikes that has an, ahem, online community, Hydrow’s been doing the same since 2020, but for rowing machines. And this version works well for those with a little less room than some of their other products (and you can see their deals here too), but no less drive to smash personal records!

£1,270 View Deal

Now get on your feet…

NordicTrack T Series Treadmills

You’ll get your stride going on this treadmill (which only weighs 92kg and folds up after use, by the way) but more than that you’ll get Interactive Personal Training powered by iFIT, 30-Day iFIT membership included. That’s just one of the iFit deals you can get with Amazon this Black Friday.

£699 View Deal

Now flex those muscles…

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights

Dumb-bells that adjust from 2kg to 24kg? That’s something to curl your biceps! It saves on space and is easy to use, which is ideal if you want to work out at home but have very little room to swing a kettlebell.

£179.90 View Deal

Or give them a shake out…

Umi. Battle Ropes

If you want versatility, though, then battle ropes could be the option for you. Alternate waves, swinging circles, slams, maybe chuck a burpee and a slam in there – you have so many options with the battle ropes, and you can coil them up and easily store away when you’re done.

£31.99 View Deal

And when you’re done, the recovery begins.

Theragun mini

A portable massage gun for your muscles, this pocket saviour could be perfect for the tight – or frankly exhausted – amateur athlete on the go. So loosen up! And there are plenty of other theragun deals to be found too.

£135 View Deal

Workout complete!

Black Friday trainers deals

Or maybe your workout isn’t complete, because you’ve got to get out there and pound the pavement or rip up that gym. So we’ve got some quick links for the best deals for trainers to wear for your workouts, here.

Amazon: Discounts updated daily

adidas: Up to 70% off

Nike: 25% off

Under Armour: Up to 51% off

Asics: 30% off

Hoka: Up to 30% off selected styles

Reebok: Up to 50% off

Saucony: Up to 40% off

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.