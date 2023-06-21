State of Origin live stream: How to watch Game 2 live

With first blood to the Queensland Maroons, we’re in must-win territory for the NSW Blues in State of Origin Game 2. But this match is in the Maroons back yard, with the action at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland.

How to watch State of Origin live stream for FREE

Australia’s Channel 9 has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin locally, and all three games will be shown live and free on Channel 9.

Game 2 kicks off onWednesday, June 21 from 8.05pm AEST. You can also stream the State of Origin from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now completely free. You only need a 9Now account to start watching.

Use a VPN to watch NSW vs QLD free from abroad

The State of Origin will also be aired in Australia on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game has finished. Kayo is ad-free, and you can get a subscription from AU$25 a month.

How to watch State of Origin from outside your country

If you’re an Aussie abroad, and still want to watch your local Origin coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

And if you snap up an annual plan you’ll get a 49% discount and three months extra FREE – which is incredible value for money.

State of Origin live stream from the UK

In the United Kingdom, State of Origin rugby games are aired on Sky. That means Sky Sports is the place to go to watch the games.

Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis.

State of Origin live stream from New Zealand

In New Zealand, coverage of State of Origin will be live on Sky Sport, with several pay TV options.

Subscribers can watch online using New Zealand’s Sky Go service, or live stream it using the Sky Sport Now streaming service. A Sky Sport Now pass costs NZ$19.99 per week or NZ$44.99 per month.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

