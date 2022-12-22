Top ten last-minute Christmas presents for rugby fans

Ten of the best rugby-related Christmas presents you can secure in time for Christmas Day

It is that time of year again already and if like many of us, you have left your Christmas shopping to the last minute then you have come to the right place.

Here at Rugby World we have compiled the ten best last-minute Christmas presents for a rugby fan in the family or a friend who loves the oval ball game.

There are no prizes for guessing what comes in top of the pile, but there are plenty of good options that are sure to bring a smile to a lucky recipient’s face on Christmas Day.

So if you are scrambling around for your rugby-mad loved ones, look no further.

Christmas presents: Rugby World subscription

Years in rugby do not get much bigger than 2023. With a Six Nations where a third of the sides have a new coach and the Rugby World Cup in France ahead, you do not want to miss any of the action.

For the best, news, views, analysis and biggest names in the sport make sure you are subscribed to Rugby World magazine, so each month’s issue comes flying through your letterbox without you ever having to lift a finger.

Not only that, but it’s terrific value – you can get an extra 12 percent off with the code SAVE12 at the checkout.

That means you can get a six-month subscription to the magazine for just £21.99, working out at £3.67 per issue.

And if you want to add a digital subscription to your print copy, that will only set you back £6.60 more over the six months – a no-brainer!

All Blacks shirt

There are some cracking deals to be had online, but you better act fast if you want delivery before Christmas.

Over at Lovell Rugby, there is an 80 percent sale on some items but if you need them wrapped and ready for the big day you need to order by 7pm TONIGHT and get next-day delivery.

It may not have been a vintage year for the All Blacks but the 2022 home shirt is still a beauty and you can grab it for £57 here, £17 off the usual price.

While there is no better time to grab the ladies top after the Black Ferns beat England at home to be crowned world champions, with the women’s shirt available for £47 and if you are buying for a youngster, the kids top comes in at £37.

Nigel Owens book

Referees have had a rough ride lately. Wayne Barnes cancelled his 100th cap celebration at Twickenham after the horrific abuse his family received following France’s win over South Africa in the autumn.

Barnes has since set-up the first referees’ union which could come to the aid of officials in future incidents like the one that saw Pau coach Sébastien Piqueronies banned for ten weeks after grabbing Scottish ref Sam Grove-White’s arm.

And the man whose record of 100 Test caps Barnes beat in that game in Marseille, Nigel Owens, has a new book out called The Final Whistle.

Owens spills the beans on the second half of his illustrious career, as one of only two Welsh refs to whistle a World Cup final, and you can click and collect a copy in time for Christmas for £20 with Waterstones if you click here.

Optimum Street 2 Rugby Ball

Rugby should be a game for everyone, anywhere – there’s no reason you can’t start chucking a ball around anywhere with a bit of available space.

If you or the person you are buying for shares that view, then the Optimum Street 2 Rugby Ball could be the perfect gift this year.

An extremely eye-catching and jazzy design, the size 5 ball is available for £12.95 on Amazon, with other sizes and delivery available in time for Christmas if you get it sorted before 6pm today.

Rugby Studs

The perfect stocking filler or Christmas present for any rugby-playing relative or pal, is some studs to keep in their kit bag

You never know when you are going to come a cropper with a missing stud, so it’s always wise to keep spares with you.

You can pick up a pack of metal studs at Sports Direct for just £4 with delivery still available for Christmas if you order before 8pm tonight, alternatively you can pop into your local store.

Twickenham Tour

If you fancy a day out in the New Year, why not bag yourself or a loved one a rugby experience by purchasing a family tour around Twickenham, the home of England rugby.

One advantage of bagging an experience is that of course you need not worry about any delivery disappointments before the 25th, but you can also look forward to a family friendly day out around the 82,000 seater stadium in South West London.

You can also check out the World Rugby museum and pose in the home dressing room.

Skills Ball

If you are buying for the next Aaron Smith or a young rugby-playing superstar who is a scrum-half or just wants to perfect their pass, then we have the gift for you.

You won’t always have someone to chuck the ball to, but no partner, no problem if you pick up the Ram solo skills rugby ball from Amazon for £15.

Just about still available for Christmas presents delivery, this ball means you can trade out the tennis ball for a rugby ball when occupying yourself at home against the wall.

And if you miss out on delivery, pop into your local sports shop to see if you can get your hands on this handy training tool used and loved by pros and amateurs alike.

BT Sport subscription

BT Sport is the place to be for rugby on TV in the UK these days with the rights to the Premiership and every game in the Champions Cup.

Get your loved one access to the best club rugby around from as little as £17 a month here. As Christmas presents go, this is a sure-fire winner.

Boot Buddy

If you are a rugby parent, then this could be a present for them but also a present for you, if your child is yet to get to grips with cleaning their own muddy boots.

First made famous on the BBC’s Dragons Den, the Boot Buddy is a great and effective way to clean your boots without wasting loads of water. It could be a neat way to convince a youngster that cleaning their boots is not the laborious task they presume it to be…

Act fast to order it in time for Christmas on Amazon for £18.99.

Vouchers

It is the classic cop out when you have run out of time, but a voucher for a top vendor of rugby equipment never goes amiss.

And this way you can’t be accused of getting the wrong thing and you can choose exactly how much to spend!

