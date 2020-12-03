My day off… Podcasting with Joe Marler

TALKING EXCLUSIVELY rugby on a podcast would not float Joe Marler’s boat. Well, that’s putting it without colour. Ask the man himself if he’d considered starting a rugby pod and he says: “You know there are certain things you have to do, like taking the bins out. But if you do a podcast, I wanted to do a podcast that sort of made my d*** hard.”

And like that, we are off and rolling. Yes, we can talk to the England and Harlequins loosehead prop about joining up with the national squad for the Autumn Nations Cup. Or the Premiership season. Or how his view of his own game has evolved over time. And some of those things do come up while chatting. He is very appreciative of what rugby has brought him in life.

But it is clear the forward is throwing himself headlong at a podcast, The Joe Marler Show alongside Tom Fordyce, which is decidedly un-rugby.

The premise? The pair interview folk from totally different walks of life and see what they can find out. Astronauts, zookeepers and psychopath experts have come in for questioning. Curiosity can take you to places you never thought possible, even if in that place you chat about animal poo or aliens.

It’s not quite like the future co-hosts’ eyes met across a crowded room in Japan, but the seeds of this relationship were sown at the Rugby World Cup, when Marler was representing England on the field and Fordyce was working from the wings with BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I was 5 Live’s man in the England camp, which basically meant I’d have a succession of pleasant five-minute chats with three different players each day,” Fordyce says. “So, then Joe and I had a half-hour chat that covers all these topics, including the cast of Neighbours, or before he went to Japan whether he thought ramen was what the posher end of Quins’ support was called” – the old gag earns a theatrical eye-roll off Marler.

“It was the best chat I had in Japan. Then Joe obviously wrote his book. The publisher was the same as the Peter Crouch book, which I also wrote (with Crouch), and we had done a podcast off the back of that. They asked me if I’d consider doing a pod with Joe.